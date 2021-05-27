Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE revealed — a 12.4-inch Android tablet rivaling the iPad Air

Samsung unveiled new additions to its line of Galaxy tablets, including the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.



According to the tech company's announcement, the all-new Galaxy Tab S7 FE will bring "fan-favorite features" from the original Galaxy Tab S7, but it keeps the 12.4-inch display found on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. The new Android tablets are expected to be released this June.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The new Galaxy Tab S7 FE follows what Samsung does with its popular Galaxy S series smartphones, offering a "fan edition" of its flagship device at a significantly more affordable price.



While Samsung has yet to release the price of the Tab S7 FE, it's expected to cost less than the original's $649 price tag. The tablet could possibly lean more toward the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's $349 cost.

(Image credit: Samsung)

In terms of specs, Samsung's new tab sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) TFT display panel, equipped with a 1.8GHz octa-core processor. The FE model also comes with up to 6GB of RAM with 128GB internal storage.



The tablet supports 5G connectivity along with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 5. While its internal specs aren't quite as punchy as its older sibling — the Galaxy Tab S7 offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ CPU and boasting up to 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage — the FE does give you a bigger screen.



The fan edition has dimensions of 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm (7.2 x 11.2 x 0.24-inches), weighing in at 608g (1.3 pounds), which matches the Tab S7 Plus. You'll also find a 5MP front-facing and 8MP autofocus rear camera.

(Image credit: Samsung )

The Tab S7 FE shares the same 10,090 mAH battery as the Plus model, which powered down after 8 hours and 51 minutes on our battery test. However, since the FE doesn't use as demanding specs as its predecessors and has a TFT screen, we may see a formidable boost in battery life. It also boasts up to 45W charging.



The announcement also says other Samsung devices will work seamlessly with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE thanks to the "Galaxy ecosystem." This includes the Galaxy S21 smartphones and Galaxy Buds Pro. In the box, the tablet comes with its signature S Pen, and software support for Samsung's DeX to transform the tablet into more of a laptop experience.



Desing-wise, prepare to be mystified, as the Tab S7 FE comes in four different "Mystic" color choices includingMystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.



Samsung has yet to announce the specific date when Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be released this June, but we can't wait to get our hands on it to see if it can match up with Apple'siPad Air (2020).