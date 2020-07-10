Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ could be a powerhouse iPad Pro killer

With less than a month to go before the now-confirmed August 5 Samsung virtual Unpacked launch event, where we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, it's no surprise that the leaks are picking up.

Today, SamMobile essentially confirmed the full specifications list for the larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, including a couple of surprises (via TalkAndroid).

There has been an abundance of leaks surrounding Samsung's forthcoming tablets already, but this is the most complete look we've had at the specs for either of the tablets.

While we expect many of the specs will be identical between the two tablets, with some obvious exceptions like screen and battery size, these were specifically called out as the specs for the larger 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+.

Looking first at that AMOLED display, it will feature a 2800 x 1752 resolution and will include an in-display fingerprint reader like the Galaxy Tab S6.

(Image credit: @Onleaks/Pigtou)

The biggest surprise is the inclusion of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ processor, which was just announced this week. Now, this isn't a massive boost over the 865 that we had anticipated, but it is the first mobile CPU to offer over 3GHz clock speeds and, according to Qualcomm, has up to 10% faster CPU and GPU performance compared to its predecessor.

As expected, you will have the option of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. SamMobile was unable to confirm the inclusion of a microSD slot, however, it is expected to be present.

One disappointing spec to emerge is that the 5G model will only support the Sub-6 bands and not mmWave, which is what Verizon uses to deliver its impressive 5G speeds in the U.S. This doesn't really impact the rest of the U.S. carriers, so it's only a problem if you are a Verizon customer hoping to add a 5G Galaxy Tab S7 to your arsenal.

(Image credit: @Onleaks/Pigtou)

We had heard in previous rumors that the battery might be around 10,000 mAh and that was virtually dead-on; it has been confirmed as 10,090 mAh. This is roughly equivalent to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so it will be interesting to see if the slightly smaller AMOLED display can leverage that large battery life to outlast Apple's top tablet.

Another surprising addition that contradicts previous rumors is that the tablet may support 45W fast charging, according to a recent certification published by Danish authorities. This would be a significant upgrade from the rumored 15W support and somewhat vital given the massive battery in this tablet. Given that all three of the Samsung Galaxy S20 variants support 45W Super fast charging, it would be a shock to find it omitted here.

Rounding out the specs is the dual rear camera array, a 13MP and 5MP, and then a single 8MP camera in front.

At launch, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be running Android 10 and Samsung's One UI 2.5, which is the latest version incorporating Google's gesture-based navigation.