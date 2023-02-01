Samsung Galaxy S23 announced — preorder deals start now

The Samsung Galaxy S23 (opens in new tab) is now official as it was announced today at Samsung's Unpacked event. Pricing for the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 phone starts at $799 and from $999 for the 6.3-inch Galaxy S23 Plus. Slated for a Feb. 17 release date, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are offered in four colors— phantom black, cream, green, and lavender. Colors graphite and lime are exclusive to Samsung.

You can now preorder the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus (opens in new tab) unlocked or for T-Mobile (opens in new tab), Verizon (opens in new tab) or AT&T (opens in new tab) directly from Samsung. As an incentive, Samsung's Galaxy S23 preorder bonus offers a free upgrade to the next storage tier plus up to $100 in Samsung Credit and an extra $50 using our exclusive link. Best Buy offers a similar Galaxy S23 deal (opens in new tab) which throws in a free Best Buy gift card up to $100.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's entry-level Galaxy S23's specs sheet lists a 6.1-inch, (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 740 graphics, and 128GB of storage. Powering the device's 3,900mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 which lets you quickly juice up your phone when you're in a pinch.

The Galaxy S23 makes it easier to capture amazing high resolution photos and videos. Its triple camera includes a 50MP wide-angle,12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto lens. The 10MP front camera lets you snap selfies and video call friends and family with Google Meet.

Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system yet, it features an enhanced optical image stabilizer (OIS) capturing blur-free images even in low light. With the Galaxy S23, the camera's wide angle makes 8K video recording at 30 frames more movie-like. Plus, object-based AI analyzes each detail in the frame including facial features for accurate reproduction.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The mid-tier Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus bumps you up to a 6.6-inch (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, 256GB SSD and 4,700mAH battery.

If you want to upgrade your Android phone or switch from iPhone, the Galaxy S23 might be right for you. See the best preorder bonus offers and trade-in deals below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 preoder deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Unlocked: $799 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 by Feb. 16 and get a free storage upgrade and up to $150 in Samsung Credit. Plus, get up to $350 off with eligible trade-in. The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 740 graphics, and 128GB of storage. Powering the device is 3,900mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support. Galaxy S23 preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 17. Graphite and lime colorways arrive by Feb. 28.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Unlocked: $999 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus by Feb. 16 and get a free storage upgrade and up to $150 in Samsung Credit. Plus get up to $350 with eligible trade-in. The Galaxy S23 Plus packs a 6.6-inch, Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 740 graphics, and 256GB of storage. Powering the device is a 4,700mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support. Galaxy S23 preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 17. Graphite and lime colorways arrive by Feb. 28.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23|S23 Plus T-Mobile: from $799 up to $1,000 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Plus for T-Mobile by Feb. 16 and get a free storage upgrade and up to $150 in Samsung Credit. Plus, get up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in. Galaxy S23 preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 17.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23|S23 Plus Verizon: from $799 free @ Samsung (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Plus for Verizon by Feb. 16 to free storage upgrade. Plus, get up to $150 in Samsung Credit. Get a free Galaxy S23 for free with eligible trade-in. Galaxy S23 preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 17.

(opens in new tab) Samsung |S23 Plus AT&T: from $799 up to $1,000 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Plus for AT&T by Feb. 16 to get a free storage upgrade and up to $150 in Samsung Credit. Plus, up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in. Galaxy S23 preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 17.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 w/ Free $50 Gift Card: $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 at Best Buy to get a free $50 gift card, storage upgrade and save up to $880 with eligible trade-in. The Samsung Galaxy S23 in this deal features a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 740 graphics, and 128GB 256GB of storage. Powering the device is 3,900mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support. Galaxy S23 preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 17.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus w/ Free $100 Gift Card: $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus at Best Buy and get a free $100 Best Buy gift card and save up to $880 with eligible trade-in. The Galaxy S23 Plus packs a 6.6-inch, Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 740 graphics, and 256GB of storage. Powering the device is a 4,700mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support. Galaxy S23 preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 17.