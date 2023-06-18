Samsung Father's Day TV deals: Save $1,300 on the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV and more

Samsung Father's Day TV deals take up to $3,000 off Samsung OLED and QLED TVs. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung S95B 65-inch OLED 4K TV for $1,699. It typically costs $2,999, so that's $1,300 in savings and the lowest price we've tracked for this particular model. It's one of the best TV deals going on right now.

The Samsung S95B OLED TV is one to consider if you're looking for a truly immersive cinematic experience. It features 8.3 million self-lit pixels and Quantum HDR OLED technology which lets you view movies and shows in optimal detail and color. Dolby Atmos and strategically placed speakers deliver enveloping, 3D sound. What's more, the TV's slim, stylish laser-beam inspired profile complements any décor.

Although we didn't get to test it, Samsung S95B reviews average 4.4 out of 5- stars at Samsung. Happy customers praise the television's picture quality and sharp, vibrant colors. Others like the TV's mirroring feature for streaming videos from just about any mobile device from a Galaxy phone to MacBook.

Another featured Samsung Father's Day TV deal to consider takes up to $800 off select Samsung The Frame TVs. One of the best offerings from Samsung's fleet of QLED TVs, The Frame features Quantum Dot technology for 100% color volume. This state-of-the art TV technology employs a billion colors for an accurate viewing experience.

And when you're not watching your movies, shows or gaming, Samsung's The Frame QLED TV doubles as a work of art. Thin and sleek, it sits flush against the wall like a framed painting or photo. What's more, the TV's auto rotating wall mount sets The Frame to horizontal or vertical mode.

Any Samsung QLED or OLED TV is a worthy investment if you're looking to upgrade your home theater experience. Especially now with these tempting weekend savings. Samsung Father's Day TV deals end June 19.

Samsung Father's Day TV deals

Samsung Q90C 65" Neo QLED TV (2023): $2,799 $2,499 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung Q90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience.

Samsung QN90B 85"Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $4,999 $2,299 @ Samsung

Save $2,700 on the 85-inch Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TVs. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. What's more, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support for hands-free operation.

Samsung S95B 65" OLED 4K TV: $2,999 $1,699 @ Samsung

For a limited time, save $1,300 on the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV. It packs 8.3 million self lit pixels and 4K AI Neural processing into a 3840 x 2160 display panel. Add with Dolby Atmos sound built-in and the latest Smart TV apps pre-installed, expect nothing short of a cinematic experience.

Samsung 55" LS03B The Frame QLED 4K TV: $1,499 $1,399 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TVs and up to $800 off this TV series. When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Artfully designed to sit flush against the wall and look like framed painting or photo, The Frame accents any décor.

75" Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV: $4,699 $2,499 @ Samsung

Save up to $2,200 on the 75-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV. Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs feature direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 8K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. You also get one stop access to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. Meanwhile, Smart TV with Bixby Voice supports hands-free operation.

Samsung QN900C 65" Neo QLED 8K TV (2023): $4,999 $4,499 @ Samsung

Save $500 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. Experience your favorite movies, show and game like never before. The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED delivers edge-to-edge 8K picture that defies limits. And you won't just hear the action, you'll feel it with the television's built-in Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Pro. Dramatic 3D audio fills the room whereas AI Sound tracks on screen action with precision accuracy.