Samsung Black Friday 2022 sale: Save $400 on Galaxy Z Fold 4

Black Friday 2022 is creeping up and early Samsung Black Friday deals offer the best end-of-year discounts. Right now, you can score massive savings on Samsung's best laptops, tablets, smartphones and more.

One standout deal drops the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to $1,519 (opens in new tab). That's $400 off the phones $1,919 list price and the Galaxy Z Fold 4's lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 builds upon the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a new camera, display and processor. It features a 50MP main shooter with 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lenses. Its specs rundown consists of a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel at 120Hz.

Powering Samsung's new foldable is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. Like the Z Fold 3, it retains the same IPX8 water resistance for everyday peace of mind.

In our hands on Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on review, it felt comfortable to hold and its upgraded hinge felt sturdy. Ideal for multi-tasking and getting things done. Open the display and you'll see a taskbar just as you would on any laptop.

One of the best phones for multitaskers, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 lets you launch up to three screens simultaneously and works well with Microsoft Office Suite.

And that's just one of the best deals from Samsung's October fall sale. See more of our favorite discounts below.

Samsung Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Unlocked: $1,919 $1,519 @ Samsung

Save $400 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. It's equipped with a 512GB SSD for storing apps and important files.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360: $1449 $949 @ Samsung

Save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360 degree hinge, so it converts from laptop to tablet mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 12th gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. This is solid buy if you're looking for the best MacBook alternative under $1,000 this Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $999 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and get $150 in Samsung Credit. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $279 $229 @ Samsung

Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch 5. This 40mm smartwatch features features auto workout tracking, body compostion analysis, advanced sleep coaching and enhanced GPS tracking.

Samsung Freestyle TV Projector: $599 $799 @ Samsung

Save $200 on The Freestyle, Samsung's portable TV projector. It packs smart TV functionality into a pint size, portable design. Enjoy a screen size of up to 100 inches in 1080p resolution anytime and anywhere.