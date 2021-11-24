Samsung 49-inch QLED gaming monitor is 52% off for Black Friday

Black Friday 2021 is just a few days away, but deals are coming in troves, and we have seen the Samsung 49-inch QLED gaming monitor at 52% off.

Right now, you can get the Samsung 49-inch QLED gaming monitor for just $949 at Walmart.

Samsung 49-Inch QLED monitor deal

Samsung 49-Inch: was $1,999 now $949 @ Walmart Samsung 49-Inch: was $1,999 now $949 @ Walmart

The 49-inch, curved Samsung monitor in this Prime Day deal is a dazzling discount gamers don't want to miss. The QLED, 5120 x 1440-pixel display sports a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD Freesync technology to dodge screen tearing and promote smooth, fluid gameplay sessions.

The display has a peak brightness rating of 1,000 nits with Samsung's QLED technology delivering accurate colors and true-to-life vividity. Thanks to the Flicker-free feature and Eye Saver Mode, gamers can play on the monitor for hours and hours on end without worrying about eye strain. You can reduce fatigue-inducing blue-light emissions with a click of a button.

The Samsung LC49RG90SSNXZA 49-Inch can connect with multiple devices such as laptops, PCs and Macs, as well as Xbox and PlayStation. This massive monitor is optimized for virtually any genre, including FPS, RTS and RPG.

It's tough to find a monitor this big and of this high quality under $1,000.