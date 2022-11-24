Samsung 34-inch Ultrawide 4K monitor is $170 off in this Black Friday deal

By Momo Tabari
published

Want to multi-task without breaking the bank? Look no further!

Samsung 34-inch Ultrawide
(Image credit: Samsung)

Black Friday monitor deals are scooting into our driveways earlier than expected. It's only Wednesday and you can get the Samsung 34-inch 4K monitor for $170 off at Walmart (opens in new tab), bringing its price down to $229.

This 34-inch monitor boasts 4K resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, AMD FreeSync, Display Port functionality, a VESA-compatible mount, and two HDMI ports. If you're on the lookout for a sizable display to enhance your productivity, this is a great pick.

Black Friday 2022 is officially on Nov. 25 and we're tracking early holiday discounts on monitors. For the best deals so far, browse our Black Friday monitor deals hub.

Samsung 34-inch 4k Ultrawide: $400 $229 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
This Samsung monitor is currently $170 off in this phenomenal Black Friday deal, packed with 75Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, AMD FreeSync capabilities, a Display Port and two HDMIs.

It's important to keep in mind that this isn't an ideal monitor for gaming, as its 75Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time are pretty underwhelming when diving deep into competitive action. If you need an ultrawide monitor for the purposes of productivity, like school or work, then this should be a great choice. 34-inches is also quite big, so ensure your desk has enough space to even fit this thing.

Ultrawide monitors are immensely useful for multi-tasking and having plenty of windows open on one screen at a time. Keeping windows side by side and being able to read necessary information while also typing in a window next to it changed my life.

