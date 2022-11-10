Razer Blade 15 Base RTX 3060 gaming laptop falls to $1,549 in early Black Friday deal

RTX 3060 Black Friday gaming laptop deals are popping up everywhere this season. Razer for example, is dropping the price on its powerful base model notebook.

Currently, the Razer Blade 15 Base is down to $1,549 (opens in new tab) at Razer. Traditionally priced at $1,799, that's $150 in savings and marks a new low price for this Razer laptop . This is one of the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals available this week.

Save $150 on the Razer Blade 15 with this early Black Friday RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal. The base model Razer Blade 15 packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display with FreeSync Premium for smooth, distortion free gameplay. This machine is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 8-Core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM with 512GB of SSD storage on board. Integrated Intel UHD Graphics and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory provice graphics muscle.

Razer's Blade 15 Base gaming laptop is impressively thin and powerful. This machine's specs sheet lists: a 15 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H 8-Core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling it's outfitted with Intel UHD Graphics and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Customizable RGB Razer Chroma keys lets you personalize your battlestation. FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, distortion and lag-free gameplay.

In our Razer Blade 15 Base review, we approve of its solid graphics performance, colorful display and smooth glass touchpad. In one test, our review unit's 10th Gen Intel processor juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ran in the background. We expect the laptop in this deal with its upgraded 11th Gen chip to surpass its predecessor.

The Razer Blade 15 Base retains the same sleek design we're accustomed to seeing on Razer laptops. It sports a black aluminum chassis accompanied by a glossy green Razer logo on its lid. Lift it up and you'll find a standard black aluminum deck and keyboard surrounded by top-firing speakers and a large touchpad. There's a built-in webcam along its ridiculously thin bezels.

So if you're looking for a stylishly thin and powerful gaming laptop to up your gameplay, the Razer Blade Base is a solid option. And with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll get access to high-quality games on PC, cloud gaming, exclusive member-only discounts and more.

Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25 and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals right now. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday gaming laptop deals hub for huge savings.