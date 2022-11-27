Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3070 Ti is now $600 off in major Cyber Monday deal — and it packs a punch

Cyber Monday 2022 is already stepping up a notch, as this powerful Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 3070 Ti is now $600 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)! And this 14-inch gaming laptop packs a wallop.



Right now, the Razer Blade 14 is down to $1,999 at Amazon, which is a huge drop from its usual $2,599 price sticker. Not only does it boast the might of an RTX 3070 Ti GPU, but it also delivers an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD, and a dazzling 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display. Oh, and Razer's signature Chroma RGB for all the neat lighting effects.



It's one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've seen, and you can find many more like it in our Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals live blog. Looking to make the jump to Razer? If you have the cash, now is the time with this deal.

Save $600 on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop, and you can expect a lot of heat under the hood. This packs a 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display with FreeSync Premium powering the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU for graphics handling. For storing important files, it's outfitted with a speedy 1TB SSD.

Razer's Blade 14 gaming laptop is ideal for serious gamers, video editors, and anyone looking for a workstation. It packs powerful, blazing-fast performance and personalization into a slim, ultraportable design.

In our Razer Blade 14 hands-on review, we praise this machine's powerful specs, ultra-thin design, and bright, vivid display. Its comfortable keyboard was a pleasure to type on. Just about the only gripe we had was about its price tag, so we're excited to see it heavily discounted!



The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display with FreeSync Premium, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU for graphics handling (for context, it's claimed to be 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER). Now that's a lot of power. You can even expect an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.



Without a doubt, if you're shopping around for a gaming laptop powerhouse, you can't go wrong with the Razer Blade 14. After even more Cyber Monday laptop deals? We've got you covered.