Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Black Friday gaming laptop deal takes a massive $800 off

The Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 gaming laptop is at a stellar price for Black Friday 2022. Currently, Amazon offers the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $1,999. When not on sale, this laptop costs $2,799, so that's a staggering $800 in savings.

Hands down, this is one of the top RTX 30 Black Friday deals we've spotted. You can complement it with the excellent Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $57 (55% off).

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080: $2,799 $1,999 @ Amazon

Save $800 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 gaming laptop. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games likeFortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. This packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display with FreeSync Premium Powering the laptop is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for graphics handling. For storing important files, it's outfitted with a speedy 1TB SSD.

Razer's Blade 14 gaming laptop is ideal for serious gamers, video editors and anyone looking for a workstation. It packs powerful, blazing-fast performance and personalization into a slim, ultraportable design.

In our Razer Blade 14 hands-on review we praise this machine's powerful specs, ultra-thin design and bright, vivid display. Its comfortable keyboard was a pleasure to type on. Just about the only gripe we had about its price tag, so we're excited to see it heavily discounted.

Razer engineers outfitted the Blade 14 with a 1TB SSD for fast file transfers and ample storage. Customizable RGB Razer Chroma keys lets you personalize your laptop while FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, distortion free gameplay.

If you're shopping around for a powerhouse PC, you can't go wrong with the Razer Blade 14.

