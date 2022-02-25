Rare gaming laptop deal — save $120 on the RTX 3050 Acer Nitro 5

Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop is one of the best systems to buy. If you're in the market for a powerful RTX 30 series laptop, this deal is for you.

In a rare deal, the RTX 3050 Acer Nitro 5 is on sale for $1,079 at Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to pay $1,199 for this gaming laptop, so that's $120 in savings. It's just $20 shy of its all-time low price and one of the best RTX 30 gaming laptop deals we've seen all month.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050Ti GPU: was $1,199 now $1,079 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop deal at Amazon takes $120 off the RTX 3050 Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-54-79L1). The machine in this boasts a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU.

The 2021 Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops around. This particular machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU.

Although we didn't test this Intel version, in our 2020 Acer Nitro 5 AMD review , we liked its strong performance and long battery life. Our review unit's Ryzen 5 chip and GTX 1650 graphics beat the gaming laptop average in Geekbench performance tests. We expect the laptop in this deal to surpass its predecessor.

With a weight of 5.9 pounds and measuring 15.9 x 11 x 0.9 inches, the Acer Nitro 5 is on par with today's best 17-inch laptops . It's lighter than the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (5.5 pounds, 15.6 x 10.6 x 0.8 inches), MSI GE76 Raider (6.4 pounds, 15.6 x 10.6 x 1.1 inches), and Alienware m17 R4 (6.6 pounds, 15.7 x 11.6 x 0.7~0.9 inches).

In a nutshell, the Acer Nitro 5 is a solid choice if you want a powerful gaming-specific laptop for playing AAA games.