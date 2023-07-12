Quick! Games you can get for $5 or less on Prime Day

By Rami Tabari
published

Here are some video games you can get on the cheap

Quick! Games you can get for $5 or less on Prime Day
(Image credit: EA)

Prime Day is here and we're seeing great deals on some of the best laptops, but there are also truck loads of gaming deals out there. But we found some of the CHEAPEST deals.

If you're looking for quantity on Prime Day, here are games you can get for $5 or less.

Titanfall 2: $20

Titanfall 2: $20 $4.49 @ Amazon
Looking for a fun singleplayer and multiplayer sci-fi action shooter? Titanfall 2 is a big win. Fight as a Pilot or as a Titan, and choose how you want to mess some jokers up. Did we mention it's less than $5?

View Deal
Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2: $40

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2: $40 $4.99 @ Amazon
Who doesn't want to kill a bunch of zombies as plants? Singleplayer or co-op, you can blast your way through brain matter and be the top plant in your greenhouse, you know what I'm saying?

View Deal
Anthem: $60

Anthem: $60 $4.99 @ Amazon
Are you interested in experiencing an absolute train wreck? Well, boy howdy do I have an offer for you. All Anthem support is dead, unfortunately, so now is your time to grab a novelty copy.

View Deal
Unravel Two: $20

Unravel Two: $20 $4.99 @ Amazon
Want to experience a super cute co-op game about some yarn that slowly unravel and definitely doesn't have deeper, darker undertones at play? Well, now is your chance.

View Deal
Burnout Paradise Remastered: $20

Burnout Paradise Remastered: $20 $4.99 @ Amazon
Vrooommmm, crash, boom, bang! That's what you're in for if you purchase a copy of Burnout Paradise Remastered. Maybe not exactly in that order, but you get the idea.

View Deal
The LEGO Movie Videogame: $12

The LEGO Movie Videogame: $12 $4.99 @ Amazon
This counts.

View Deal

Listen, if your budget for video games is $5, there's not a lot of options in the way of Prime Day. You're probably better off deep diving on Steam or Epic for some games.

At least half of these titles are good, and I'll leave it up to your imagination as to which ones I think are and are not. But a common thread between most of these games is EA -- they're obviously taking advantage of Prime Day.

If you're looking to expand your budget, there are tons of games on sale for Prime Day, you just need to know where to look (aka our site).

Right now, you can get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just $51 @ Amazon.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.