Quick! Games you can get for $5 or less on Prime Day

Prime Day is here and we're seeing great deals on some of the best laptops, but there are also truck loads of gaming deals out there. But we found some of the CHEAPEST deals.

If you're looking for quantity on Prime Day, here are games you can get for $5 or less.

Titanfall 2: $20 $4.49 @ Amazon

Looking for a fun singleplayer and multiplayer sci-fi action shooter? Titanfall 2 is a big win. Fight as a Pilot or as a Titan, and choose how you want to mess some jokers up. Did we mention it's less than $5?

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2: $40 $4.99 @ Amazon

Who doesn't want to kill a bunch of zombies as plants? Singleplayer or co-op, you can blast your way through brain matter and be the top plant in your greenhouse, you know what I'm saying?

Anthem: $60 $4.99 @ Amazon

Are you interested in experiencing an absolute train wreck? Well, boy howdy do I have an offer for you. All Anthem support is dead, unfortunately, so now is your time to grab a novelty copy.

Unravel Two: $20 $4.99 @ Amazon

Want to experience a super cute co-op game about some yarn that slowly unravel and definitely doesn't have deeper, darker undertones at play? Well, now is your chance.

Burnout Paradise Remastered: $20 $4.99 @ Amazon

Vrooommmm, crash, boom, bang! That's what you're in for if you purchase a copy of Burnout Paradise Remastered. Maybe not exactly in that order, but you get the idea.

Listen, if your budget for video games is $5, there's not a lot of options in the way of Prime Day. You're probably better off deep diving on Steam or Epic for some games.

At least half of these titles are good, and I'll leave it up to your imagination as to which ones I think are and are not. But a common thread between most of these games is EA -- they're obviously taking advantage of Prime Day.

If you're looking to expand your budget, there are tons of games on sale for Prime Day, you just need to know where to look (aka our site).

Right now, you can get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for just $51 @ Amazon.