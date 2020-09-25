PS5 pre-orders are in stock today — here's where to order one

Didn't snatch a PS5 pre-order before they sold out? Today you'll get a second chance. PS5 pre-orders will go back in stock today in the US, Canada and the UK as the second wave of consoles becomes available.

The demand to pre-order a PS5 is immeasurable so you'll need to be quick-fingered to snag a console before they go out of stock again. One way to stay ahead of the game is by bookmarking this page and checking the links below for stock updates. You can also sign-up for stock alerts with each retailer but they tend to be unreliable.

GameStop announced recently that PS5 pre-orders would be available in brick and mortar stores-only starting today. That means you'll need to physically go to a GameStop (don't forget your mask!) and claim yours among what could be a sizable crowd.

If you're not comfortable going to a store or simply prefer to do your dealings online, then check out Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. We can't guarantee these stores will have more PS5 pre-orders but GameStop selling units at its stores suggests Sony made more consoles available.

The first PS5 pre-order wave was a disaster. Retailers jumped the gun, listing the console a day early. Websites instantly crashed, customers were shown errors during checkout, and the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition went in and out of stock seemingly at random. Sony now appears to be taking a more measured approach, trickling out more stock up until launch on November 12.

If you're platform-agnostic and are simply happy getting next-gen hardware, then you can check out our Xbox Series X pre-order guide with links to buy the Xbox Series S.

PS5 pre-orders: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target

