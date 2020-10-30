PS5: PlayStation CEO suggests PSVR2 won't be coming soon

Sony Interactive Entertainment's CEO, Jim Ryan, reveals that the "future of VR" isn't coming anytime soon.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Ryan explains how he believes VR hasn't had its chance to shine yet. Specifically, he states that "at some point in the future, VR will represent a meaningful component of interactive entertainment."

However, he goes on to explain how he doesn't believe it will happen soon. He says, "will it happen this year? No. Will it be next year? No. But will it come at some stage? We believe that. And we’re very pleased with all the experience that we’ve gained with PlayStation VR, and we look forward to seeing where that takes us in the future."

While Ryan is referring to the VR landscape as a whole, part of this could be potentially referring to the future of PSVR in general. It's quite clear that PlayStation has yet to give up on PSVR, but it's also likely that we won't see its successor until a few years into the PS5's lifespan.

This is especially evident due to Sony offering free PlayStation Camera Adaptors, which allow the PSVR to be used with the PS5. If Sony was intending on releasing a PSVR2 soon, it probably wouldn't be handing out free hardware to customers to make PSVR compatible with the PS5.

This business strategy is mirrored in how PlayStation is handling the DualShock 4, which is completely incompatible with PS5, even though nothing has drastically changed with the DualSense that makes it impossible for the DS4 to work on PS5.