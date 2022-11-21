PS5 Black Friday restock: How to get early access

Looking for a PS5 Black Friday restock? Here's how to get early access. As part of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale, online deals start Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET (Walmart+ Early Access runs from 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET) deals continue in stores Nov. 25.

Walmart Plus members get exclusive access to deals and high demand product restocks. If you're still trying to secure Sony's elusive next-gen game console, here's how to access Walmart's PS5 restock event.

Head over to Walmart.com (opens in new tab)to start a paid membership of Walmart Plus. It cost $12.95 a month or $98 a year. Although Walmart offers a 30-day free trial of its service, only paid Walmart members get access to this exclusive PS5 restock.

As a reminder, the standard PS5 console is priced at $499, whereas the digital only version costs $399. Walmart also offers the new God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle price for $559 (opens in new tab) and the digital version for $459 (opens in new tab).

The PlayStation 5 is one of the best gaming consoles around. Sony's best gaming system yet, it features fast loading, a speedy SSD, and great backwards compatibility. In our PS5 review, we were floored by its incredibly powerful components and revolutionary controller haptics. We also praised its revamped user interface with innovative features and stunning 4K graphics.

Sony PS5 Disc Edition: $499 @ Walmart

Due to high demand, finding the PS5 in stock is a deal in itself these days. The new PlayStation 5 console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming console.

Sony PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Walmart

If you prefer disc-less gaming, the PlayStation Digital Edition console is priced at $399. It has all the same features as the standard PS5 console, minus a disc drive.

Sony God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle: $559 @ Walmart

Buy the God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle at Walmart. This PS5 console bundle includes a voucher for the digital version of the Editor's Choice PS5 game, God of War Ragnarök.

Sony God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle (Digital): $459 @ Walmart

Buy the digital edition God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle at Walmart. This PS5 console bundle includes a voucher for the digital version of the Editor's Choice PS5 game, God of War Ragnarök.

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Walmart

Save $25 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. It features dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design.