Prime Day Deal: Sony WXHB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones 50% off

Sony is a name that pops up on some of the top Prime Day deals, and this year Amazon has added a few of the company’s newer headphones to its sales event. No, not the Sony WH-1000xM4. Then what? Well, there’s the well-reviewed Sony WXHB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones, which currently on sale at the super-low price of $123.

Do the math, that is more than 50% off of its original MSRP ($249). Based on features and specs, it’s one of those Prime Day Headphones deals you don’t want to pass up.

Sony WXHB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was $249 now $123 @ Amazon There are plenty of great mid-range ANC headphones and Prime Day is the perfect time to score a pair for much cheaper. You're going to see more eye-grabbing discounts on other Sony headphones throughout Amazon's sales event.

The Sony WXHB900N has been billed as a more cost-effective alternative to one of the best noise-cancelling headphones out there, the Sony WH-1000xM3.

Even without Sony’s QN1 processor at the helm, the WXHB900N still packs some mean horsepower underneath its minimalist shell. It features Sony’s proprietary Extra Bass technology, which was developed to appease bass heads who want ultra-boomy sound out of their cans. However, Sony does grant you access to the Sony Headphones Connect app, so you can tweak the frequency levels to fine-tune the soundstage, should you want to scale back the low end for more mids or highs.

Noise cancellation won’t match that of the WH-1000xM4 or WH-1000xM3, but it’s certainly effective to silence low-frequency rumbles and common distractions like chatty co-workers or keyboard clatter. The technology is also helpful with minimizing ambient sound during calls, creating a clear channel to communicate with others over the phone or a laptop. You can adjust the ANC and lower it to enable ambient listening as well, opening up the soundstage to let in external sounds and keep you aware of your surroundings.

Battery life is always a highlight on Sony headphones, and the WXHB900N is no different. At full charge, you’ll receive 30 hours with ANC on and 35 hours with ANC off. This is about the same as what you’ll get from the aforementioned Mark Series models. Based on reviews, the headphones do a great job with battery management, meaning you won’t have to worry about them dying too fast.

These headphones borrow the same silhouette and materials as the Mark Series, boasting a sleek and understated appearance that stays true to Sony’s premium design heritage. Sony sells the WXHB900N in only two colors – Black and Blue – both of which on sale at the same price point.

