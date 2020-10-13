Prime Day Deal: 40% Off LG Gram Laptop (13.3-inch)

Prime Day is finally here, and Amazon is offering a massive price drop on the 13.3-inch LG Gram, a featherlight ultraportable Windows machine. In short, the LG Gram is the perfect grab-and-go laptop for students of all ages.

Right now, you can get the LG Gram with an 8th-Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $649 . That's 40% off the original price, and a real deal for the these specs.

The LG Gram in this deal features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) , 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. LG keeps things light with the integrated Intel UHD graphics and 4-cell lithium ion battery.

There's a lot to like about this laptop line, and we'll tell you all about it in our full reviews of the LG Gram 17 and LG Gram 14 2-in-1. We appreciate these laptops for their chic featherweight designs and excellent battery life. (They also held their own in our standard benchmark tests.) For the price, the 13.3-inch version of this laptop should be a sound investment.

Utilizing a broad color gamut, the beautiful Full HD IPS display delivers lifelike picture quality, and the chassis is tested against military standards for shock, low pressure, high/low temperatures, dust, vibration, and salt. In addition to the normal port selection, you also get an HDMI connection, which is perfect for a dual-monitor setup.

At 12 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches and just 2.1 pounds, the LG Gram is the perfect size for any backpack. (Or messenger bag.)

Looking for more Prime Day laptop deals? Look no further.