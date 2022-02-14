Pick up an RTX 3060 gaming laptop for less than £750 — Daily Deals

Right now, you can pick up an Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 graphics and AMD Ryzen 5 for just £749. That's officially the lowest price we've ever seen for a gaming laptop with this GPU!

Normally, when shopping for the best gaming laptops in the UK, we're seeing prices between £600-£800 for RTX 3050 laptops, and £800-£1,000 for anything with an RTX 3060. This deal completely blows those expectations out of the water and gives you more power at a dirt cheap price.

Not only that, but it's one of them "lowest ever price" days for sure, as you can pick up Life Is Strange: True Colors for its lowest cost, save huge on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was £949 now £749 @ CostCo

Now £200 off at CostCo the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptop deals around. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU, 8GB of RAM, and RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. A 512GB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was £139 now £75 @ Amazon

Save 46% on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. If you crystal clear sound, premium power and peak comfort, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy.

Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4 w/ free PS5 upgrade): was £28 now £19 @ 365 Games

The return of one of the most unforgettable story-driven games series really impressed Rami in his review. And at just under 20 quid, it's a must buy.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ John Lewis

The beasty 14-inch MacBook Pro is £100 off at John Lewis. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

