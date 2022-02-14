Trending

Pick up an RTX 3060 gaming laptop for less than £750 — Daily Deals

By published

A bonkers price that is cheaper than a lot of RTX 3050 laptops

Daily Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Right now, you can pick up an Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 graphics and AMD Ryzen 5 for just £749. That's officially the lowest price we've ever seen for a gaming laptop with this GPU!

Normally, when shopping for the best gaming laptops in the UK, we're seeing prices between £600-£800 for RTX 3050 laptops, and £800-£1,000 for anything with an RTX 3060. This deal completely blows those expectations out of the water and gives you more power at a dirt cheap price.

Not only that, but it's one of them "lowest ever price" days for sure, as you can pick up Life Is Strange: True Colors for its lowest cost, save huge on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was £949 now £749 @ CostCo

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was £949 now £749 @ CostCo
Now £200 off at CostCo the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptop deals around. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU, 8GB of RAM, and RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. A 512GB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage. 

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was £139 now £75 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was £139 now £75 @ Amazon
Save 46% on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. If you crystal clear sound, premium power and peak comfort, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy. 

View Deal
Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4 w/ free PS5 upgrade): was £28 now £19 @ 365 Games

Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4 w/ free PS5 upgrade): was £28 now £19 @ 365 Games
The return of one of the most unforgettable story-driven games series really impressed Rami in his review. And at just under 20 quid, it's a must buy.

View Deal
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ John Lewis

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ John Lewis
The beasty 14-inch MacBook Pro is £100 off at John Lewis. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage. 

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Game Platform
Arrow
PC
PS4
PS5
Condition
Arrow
Brand
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 4,423 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(White Asus)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch...
Amazon
View
MSI GS66 Stealth
(MSI)
Our Review
2
MSI - GS66 Stealth 15.6"...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
(AMD Ryzen Lenovo)
Our Review
3
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16" 165Hz...
Walmart
View
Dell G15
(15.6-inch Dell)
Our Review
4
Dell G15 Gaming Laptop - w/...
Dell
$1,068.99
View
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
5
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
6
Razer Blade 14...
Microsoft US
View
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5
(Alienware)
Our Review
7
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition...
Dell
View
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
(Samsung)
Our Review
8
Galaxy Buds2, Graphite
Samsung
$149.99
View
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
(Samsung)
Our Review
9
Samsung Galaxy Buds2...
BHPhoto
View
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
(Samsung)
Our Review
10
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True...
Target
View
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 