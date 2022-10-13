Paramount Plus deal takes 50% off first year — includes free Fire TV Stick Lite

Paramount Plus is one of the best subscription services for anyone who wants to cut the cable cord. It offers a vast library of shows, movies, sports and Paramount Plus exclusives and original hits like the Halo TV series, South Park: The Streaming Wars, and Seal Team.

For a limited time, save 50% on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) and get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite streaming device (valued at $30). The Paramount Plus Essential plan now costs $24.99 (opens in new tab) for the first year instead of the normal price of $49.99 annually. This base plan includes thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, and CBSN 24/7 live news.

This is one of the best streaming deals you can get since you're getting a free portable media player.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus Bundle: $50 $25 for 1 year (opens in new tab)w/ free Fire TV Stick Liite

Save 50% on Paramount Plus and get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (opens in new tab) streaming device. To get this deal, you must be a new subscriber and have a valid email address. Paramount Plus includes access to thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, CBSN 24/7 live news, and more. This deal ends Nov. 3, 2022.

If you don't want ads, the upper tier, Paramount Plus Premium costs $49.99 ($50 off). You get everything in the base plan plus more live sports, no ads (except for live TV and some shows), your local CBS live channel and download functionality.

Paramount Plus is a solid option if you want to switch from cable to streaming. It also makes a great gift for any occasion including the holidays. Subscribers can watch movies, TV shows and live TV on up to three devices. It works with Android and iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Chromecast, Fire TV and more.

The Fire TV Stick Lite included in this deal is great for new users. Access to over 200,000 free movies and TV episodes from free streaming apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV and more.

This deal ends Nov. 3, 2022.