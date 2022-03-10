OWC reveals USB-C hubs, external hard drives for Mac Studio and iPad Air 5

Apple's Peek Performance event unveiled the powerful Mac Studio and upgraded iPad Air 5 with M1, and if you're looking to add even more connectivity to these powerhouses, accessories company Other World Computing (OWC) may have a few USB-C hubs and external hard drives up for the task.



OWC is known for its variety of Mac and PC accessories to expand the capabilities of MacBooks, Windows laptops, and more. Now, the hardware company revealed a lengthy list of external hard drives, SSDs, USB-C hubs, and a Thunderbolt 4 cable that are compatible with the iPad Air 5 and Mac Studio.

These accessories include the OWC Envoy Pro SX, a portable NVMe M.2 SSD with speeds up to 2847MB/s and is available with up to 2TB of storage; the OWC Atlas S Pro SD card, available with capacities ranging from 32GB to 256GB; the OWC ThunderBay 4, a flexible external hard drive with up to 72TB of storage; and the OWC Thunderbolt USB-C hub with four Thunderbolt ports and a USB-A port.



OWC announced a number of accessories, and you can check out the highlights below.

OWC Envoy Pro SX: 240GB to 2TB available @ Macsales.com from $179

The OWC Envoy Pro SX portable NVMe M.2 SSD offers speeds up to 2847MB/s with Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, wand is dust- and water-proof.

OWC Atlas S Pro: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities @ Macsales.com from $39

The OWC Atlas S Pro, an SD UHS-II V90 SD media card, claims to unlock "high-bitrate video up to 8K, incredibly detailed high-resolution photos and burst image sequences."

OWC Thunderbolt USB-C Hub: available @ Macsales.com from $179

The OWC Thunderbolt USB-C Hub can support two 4K displays or one up to 8K, and features four Thunderbolt 4 ports and one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port.

OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable: available in 0.72m, 1m and 2m @ Macsales.com from $24

If you're in need of a Thunderbolt 4 cable to make the most out of Thunderbolt 4, OWC's cable will do the trick.

We have yet to test these out, and a majority of OWC accessories appear to have already launched prior to Apple's announcement of the Mac Studio and iPad Air 5 with M1. However, OWC claims these external hard drives and USB-C hubs work with Apple's recent products.



If you're after docking stations that provide plentiful video outputs, the Targus USB-C Universal Quad 4K Docking Station offers a quad-screen connection thanks to its four HDMI outputs and four DisplayPorts. You'll also find more USB-C hubs at similar prices to OWC's hubs on our list of best USB-C hubs.