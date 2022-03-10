OWC reveals USB-C hubs, external hard drives for Mac Studio and iPad Air 5

By published

Add even more storage and connectivity to Apple's Mac Studio and M1 iPad Air

OWC Thunderbolt Hub
(Image credit: OWC)

Apple's Peek Performance event unveiled the powerful Mac Studio and upgraded iPad Air 5 with M1, and if you're looking to add even more connectivity to these powerhouses, accessories company Other World Computing (OWC) may have a few USB-C hubs and external hard drives up for the task.

OWC is known for its variety of Mac and PC accessories to expand the capabilities of MacBooks, Windows laptops, and more. Now, the hardware company revealed a lengthy list of external hard drives, SSDs, USB-C hubs, and a Thunderbolt 4 cable that are compatible with the iPad Air 5 and Mac Studio. 

These accessories include the OWC Envoy Pro SX, a portable NVMe M.2 SSD with speeds up to 2847MB/s and is available with up to 2TB of storage; the OWC Atlas S Pro SD card, available with capacities ranging from 32GB to 256GB; the OWC ThunderBay 4, a flexible external hard drive with up to 72TB of storage; and the OWC Thunderbolt USB-C hub with four Thunderbolt ports and a USB-A port.

OWC announced a number of accessories, and you can check out the highlights below. 

240GB to 2TB available @ Macsales.com from $179

OWC Envoy Pro SX: 240GB to 2TB available @ Macsales.com from $179
The OWC Envoy Pro SX portable NVMe M.2 SSD offers speeds up to 2847MB/s with Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, wand is dust- and water-proof.  

View Deal
OWC Atlas S Pro: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities @ Macsales.com from $39

OWC Atlas S Pro: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities @ Macsales.com from $39
The OWC Atlas S Pro, an SD UHS-II V90 SD media card, claims to unlock "high-bitrate video up to 8K, incredibly detailed high-resolution photos and burst image sequences." 

View Deal
OWC ThunderBay 4: 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 4TB to 72TB available @ Macsales.com from $499

OWC ThunderBay 4: 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 4TB to 72TB available @ Macsales.com from $499
The OWC ThunderBay 4 external storage unit is designed with performance in mind, supporting multi-stream compressed 4K video and other bandwidth-intensive operations.

View Deal
OWC Thunderbolt USB-C Hub: available @ Macsales.com from $179

OWC Thunderbolt USB-C Hub: available @ Macsales.com from $179
The OWC Thunderbolt USB-C Hub can support two 4K displays or one up to 8K, and features four Thunderbolt 4 ports and one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port. 

View Deal
OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable: available in 0.72m, 1m and 2m @ Macsales.com from $24

OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable: available in 0.72m, 1m and 2m @ Macsales.com from $24
If you're in need of a Thunderbolt 4 cable to make the most out of Thunderbolt 4, OWC's cable will do the trick. 

View Deal

We have yet to test these out, and a majority of OWC accessories appear to have already launched prior to Apple's announcement of the Mac Studio and iPad Air 5 with M1. However, OWC claims these external hard drives and USB-C hubs work with Apple's recent products.

If you're after docking stations that provide plentiful video outputs, the Targus USB-C Universal Quad 4K Docking Station offers a quad-screen connection thanks to its four HDMI outputs and four DisplayPorts. You'll also find more USB-C hubs at similar prices to OWC's hubs on our list of best USB-C hubs.  

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it's connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.  