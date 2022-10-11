Only $699?! Get the HP Victus gaming laptop with an RTX 30-series GPU in this October Prime Day 2022 deal

Looking for a really good October Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop deal? Look no further than this 15.6-inch HP Victus gaming laptop. You can pick it up for less than $700 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Typically, the HP Victus retails for $1,099, so Amazon is knocking off $400 of its original price. That's a savings of 36%! In the meantime, I'd also recommend checking out our other Prime Day gaming laptop deals. Maybe something there will pique your interest!

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save a shocking $400 on the HP Victus gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080), 144Hz display, 4.4-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

The HP Victus is a sleek, but powerful machine that boasts beastly hardware offerings, including an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 144Hz, 1980 x 1080-pixel, 15.6-inch display. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU is there to kick your graphical performance up a notch.

We didn't review this particular configuration, but we did test an Intel-based HP Victus recently. We were impressed by its thermal performance. In other words, despite being a relatively slim laptop, it did well on our heat tests. We also dug its sophisticated, all-black design that looks good in a gaming den or a work-focused office.

With such powerful specs underneath its hood, we're blown away by the sub-$700 on the 15.6-inch HP Victus gaming laptop. You will also enjoy the HP Omen gaming hub that is preinstalled in the laptop, which lets you easily manage and customize almost every aspect of this gaming rig.

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU, you absolutely cannot go wrong with the HP Victus. It is a solid choice, especially at its current price of $699.

Check out our hub on October 2022 Prime Day gaming laptop deals for more lean machines you may want to get your hands on this fall.