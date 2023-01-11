OnePlus 10 Pro 5G drops $200 in unlocked phone deal

OnePlus 10 Pro phone deals are plentiful ahead of the OnePlus 11 launch. Whether you're upgrading your smartphone or switching from iPhone, you can save hundreds on our favorite Android phone.

Right now, the Editor's Choice OnePlus 10 Pro is just $599 (opens in new tab)at Amazon. This phone typically costs $799, so that's $200 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this OnePlus handset and one of the best phone deals available today.

On a smaller budget? Amazon offers the OnePlus Nord N20 for $229 (opens in new tab) ($70 off).

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: $799 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on an unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro at Amazon. This Editor's Choice phone sports a 6.7-inch ( 3216 x 1440) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This deal ends Jan. 15.

OnePlus is known for its premium smartphones and the 10 Pro is no slouch. It boasts a 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440) AMOLED 120Hz display which makes it suitable for gaming and streaming.

Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone's rear camera consists of a 48MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide and 8MP 3.3x telephoto lenses. There's a 32MP camera on the front for video calling and selfies.

In our OnePlus 10 Pro review, we loved its bright 120Hz display, brawny processor and triple camera array. The phone's battery life was also impressively lengthy. It endured 12 hours and 28 minutes of continuous web surfing at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the OnePlus 10 Pro a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars.

Side-by-side, the OnePlus 10 Pro looks nearly identical to its predecessor, the One Plus 9 Pro. It has a sleek aluminum frame, frosted Corning Gorilla glass rear panel with a Samsung-like reimagined camera.

Performance-wise, the OnePlus 10 Pro juggled multiple tasks at a time without any hiccups. Even 24 Google Chrome tabs with Netflix streaming in the background, while navigating between Twitter, YouTube Music, and Gmail couldn't slow it down.

With a weight of 7.1 ounces and measuring 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.33 inches, the OnePlus 10 Pro is on par with its rivals. It's on par with the Google Pixel 7 (7.3 inches, 6.2 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches) and Samsung Galaxy S22 (6.9 ounces, 6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches).

At just under $600, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a wise choice if you want flagship features for a more affordable price.