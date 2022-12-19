OnePlus 11 launch event set for February 2023 — OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are coming

OnePlus just announced its upcoming Cloud 11 launch event taking place in 2023, with the anticipated OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in the spotlight.



The OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event is set for February 7, 2023, in New Delhi, India. OnePlus' theme for the event is “Cloud 11,” which represents the upgraded technology and performance delivered by the brand’s latest products and claims to elevate the user experience from Cloud 9 to Cloud 11.



Our reviewer referred to the OnePlus 10 Pro as a "challenger to the throne," and if the OnePlus 11 specs are anything to go by, including the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, then we're expecting to see an even greater challenger enter the smartphone ring. The 10 Pro featured exquisite styling, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a powerful three-camera array tuned by Hasselblad, a vivid 120Hz display, and a competitive price of $899 that was hard to beat.

What we're expecting to see

This past August, we reviewed the OnePlus 10T and loved its flagship styling, potential, and mid-tier price. So obviously, for early 2023, we know the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are coming, and we're very excited to see what they've come up with.

Also, OnePlus's press release hints at more to come, and that has me wondering what the avant-garde tech maker has in store for 2023. While the press release just states, "and more", this means OnePlus may have a few more surprises up its sleeve. A successor to the OnePlus Watch could be in the cards, seeing as the first model was released back in 2021.

I love a good mystery, but I guess we will find out on February 7, 2023. Until then, check out everything we know about the OnePlus 11.