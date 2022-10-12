October Prime Day Kindle deals — hurry and save up to $70 at Amazon

October Prime Day Kindle deals at Amazon offer solid discounts on its portable readers. Now is the best time to save on an e-reader for yourself or someone else.

For a limited time, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $134 (opens in new tab). That's $55 off $189 and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best Kindle deals you can get outside of Amazon's Prime Early Access deals.

As we note in our Kindle Paperwhite (2021) review, we like this e-reader's good backlit display, sleek design and long battery life.

Meanwhile, Prime members can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle for $171 (opens in new tab) ($88 off). This bundle includes: a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition eReader, Kindle leather cover and a wireless charging dock.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) ends at Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Browse our Prime Early Access Sale deals hub for more savings on today's must-have tech.

October Prime Day Kindle deals

(opens in new tab) Kindle Oasis (with ads): $249 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Kindle Oasis. Widely considered the best premium e-reader, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can filter out blue light to save your eyes. The thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons makes it a pleasure to use and IPX8 waterproof means you can read in the tub or poolside without a worry. This deal is for the 8GB model, but if you have a massive digital library the 32GB matches the 29% discount at $199 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle (Preorder): $439 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 when your preorder the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle at Amazon. This bundle includes a 16GB Kindle Scribe e-reader, Kindle Scribe Premium Leather Cover, Basic Pen, and Power Adapter. The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage and magnetic stylus pen for easy storage. Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle preorders ship to arrive by November 30.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $139 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $45 off, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader to buy, It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights, and 8GB of storage. It includes a free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30).

(opens in new tab) Kindle Oasis (without ads): $269 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

