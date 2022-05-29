Nintendo Switch Pro Controller drops to rare deal price of $55

This year's Memorial Day sales include some of the best gaming deals we've seen yet. One rare discount takes drops the price of the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

Amazon now offers the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (opens in new tab) for $54.99. It normally costs $70, so that's $15 in savings. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller rarely goes on sale which makes it one of the best Switch deals of the season.

Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller is one of the controllers for the Nintendo Switch. It has a lightweight, ergonomic design that lets you enjoy comfortable gaming for hours.

Although we didn't test the Pro Controller, reviews (opens in new tab) from satisfied owners praise its easy setup and solid build quality. The Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and integrated Amiibo functionality. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 40 hours per charge. It ships with a USB-C to USB-A cable that plugs into the Nintendo Switch dock for convenient charging.

As an alternative, you can get the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for $35 (opens in new tab) ($20 off). This officially licensed Nintendo Switch controller runs on two AA batteries and has a large D-pad and motion controls. Just like the Pro Controller, it's backed by a two-year warranty. If you can live without Amiibo support, it's a budget Pro Controller alternative.

We have a feeling this deal won't last too long, so we recommend you grab it while you can.