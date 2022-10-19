New iPad 2022 is almost an iPad Air — but lacks these essential features

Apple's new iPad 2022 delivers a much-needed revamped design to the entry-level tablet that's hugely welcome. Now equipped with a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic, USB-C port, and advanced cameras, the 10th Gen iPad looks quite familiar with another popular Apple tablet: the iPad Air.



Of course, the latest iPad Air 2022 now sports a powerful M1 chip. However, it wasn't long ago that the iPad Air 2020 also sported an impressive A14 Bionic, which now powers the new iPad 10. With an identical design, the same 10.9-inch display, Touch ID side button, and 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, the refreshed entry-level iPad is closer to the iPad Air than ever.



With its similarities, the iPad 10 appears to be a great, affordable option priced from $449/£499 compared to the $599/£669 iPad Air with M1 (U.K. buyers aren't getting as good of a deal). However, there are a few features the standard iPad lacks when compared to the iPad Air.

(Image credit: Apple)

This includes the display. While both iPads offer a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina (2360 x 1640) LED panel, with each delivering 500 nits of brightness, the iPad 10 only supports sRGB color coverage, unlike the iPad Air offering the DCI-P3 wide color industry standard.



What's more, the new iPad's display doesn't have an anti-reflective coating like the iPad Air, which helps reduce glares of light. Plus, the iPad Air's display is fully laminated, whereas the iPad 10's isn't.



Another feature the 10th Gen iPad lacks is support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, as it only supports Apple's first stylus. What's worse, since the first Apple Pencil charges via Lightning port, users will need to get an adapter to connect the stylus to the iPad's updated USB-C port. This is priced at $9 on the Apple Store (opens in new tab).

iPad 2022 still impresses

While potential buyers may be losing out on a few features, the iPad 10 still brings interesting updates. For one, users are getting the same front-facing 12MP ultra-wide camera as the iPad Air, but this time it's positioned in the top center of the display in landscape mode, meaning users won't look like they're peering off to the side on video calls. Plus, expect the same 12MP wide camera lens at the front.

(Image credit: Apple)

What's more, with a Home button nowhere in sight, you'll get the handy side button with Touch ID instead. the iPad 2022 (9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, 1.05 pounds) also shares a similar slim, lightweight form factor with the iPad Air (9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches, 1.02 pounds).



We're fans of the new iPad's revamp, and even think you'd be better off with the iPad 2022 — not the iPad Pro 2022. The new iPad is now available to pre-order, with shipping dates on October 26. We'll have to get our hands on it to see if it's a worthy iPad 9 successor, so watch this site.