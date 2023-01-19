2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro gets its first discount — save before it launches!

Well that was fast. The price of the new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip just got hacked. Amazon is currently selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro for $1,949 (opens in new tab) . Normally, this notebook costs $1,999, so that's $50 in savings and undercuts Apple's direct pre-order price.

This goes down in MacBook Pro M2 Pro price history as its biggest discount yet. It's also among today's top MacBook deals.

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,949 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the new 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's new pro-grade notebook packs a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. Orders ship to arrive by Jan. 24.

Apple's 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro is the best laptop for power users who like to get things done on the fly. The laptop in this deal features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M2 10-core chip, 16-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Over the M1 MacBook Pro, battery life is longer — up 22 hours on a full charge as rated by Apple.

We didn't test this new M2 Pro MacBook, its predecessor is our favorite powerhouse laptop. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, we loved its excellent performance, battery life, and sleek, elegant design. We were also floored by its stunning display and generous amount of built-in ports. The M1 MacBook Pro earned an overall rating of out of 5-stars from us, backed by our Editor's Choice award.

We expect the new M2 MacBook Pro to be on par if not surpass the M1 MacBook Pro in performance and reliability.

If you want the best laptop to help you breeze through demanding, graphics intensive tasks, you can't go wrong with the M2 Pro-charged MacBook Pro.