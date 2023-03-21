Monoprice Dark Matter gaming monitors are nearly 50% off right now

Monoprice's Dark Matter series gaming monitors are more affordable than ever these days. Currently, Amazon offers the Monoprice Dark Matter 27-inch 240Hz 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $140 (opens in new tab). Previously $178, that's $38 off, $159 below list and undercuts Monoprice (opens in new tab)'s current direct price by $25. Although it's on back-order, you can buy it now and Amazon will ship it later.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this display and one of the best cheap gaming monitor deals you can get. If you don't want to wait, you can get the flat panel 27-inch Monoprice Dark Matter 240Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor for $189 (opens in new tab) ($155 off). Have more room in your budget? The 32-inch Monoprice Dark Matter 165Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor is down to $249 at Target (opens in new tab) and Newegg (opens in new tab). That's nearly 50% off!

The Dark Matter series by Monoprice is the best cheap gaming monitor to buy on a budget, It packs a 27-inch (1920 x 1080) VA display with 1500R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time.

We reviewed the 49-inch Monoprice Dark Matter Curved Gaming Monitor (opens in new tab) and liked its deep blacks, strong color saturation and even light distribution. We gave Dark Matter Curved Gaming Monitor an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its solid performance. Our review display had a 120Hz refresh rate and the monitor in this deal is faster at 240Hz. This means you'll have a quicker reaction time and the competitive edge when playing games at high frame rates.

Over a standard flat panel, this monitor's curved panel design eliminates reflections at the screen's edges. Also, it reduces eye strain by decreasing the amount of eye movement required for edge-to-edge viewing. Monoprice's Dark Matter Curved Gaming Monitor has plenty of ports for connecting external devices. It equips you with 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x HDMI 2.0 port, and 2 x HDMI 1.4 port.

If you're looking for a cheap monitor for gaming, the Monoprice Dark Matter Curved Gaming Monitor is a budget-friendly choice.

