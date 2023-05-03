Microsoft celebrates Star Wars Day with up to 85% off Xbox games

Microsoft is celebrating May the 4th deep discounts on Star Wars games and movies. For a limited time, save up to 85% on popular Star Wars games for Xbox like Star Wars: Squadrons (opens in new tab), LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (opens in new tab) and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (opens in new tab). Plus, expand your movie collection with Star Wars movies + bonus BTS content for $7.99 (opens in new tab) ($12 off).

Right now, you can get Star Wars: Squandrons for Xbox Series X|S for just $5.99 (opens in new tab) from Microsoft. Formerly priced at $40, that's 34 in savings or 85% off. This is one of the best Star Wars Day game deals you can get.

We reviewed Star Wars: Squadrons and liked its satisfying flight combat, colorful environments and ship customization. This game makes a great addition to your library if you're a Star Wars fan or if flight simulators are your bag. Especially at this unbeatable low price.

Another standout Microsoft Star Wars Day game deal offers a nice value on a console and game. When you buy any Xbox Series S console from Microsoft, you'll save $35 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (valued at $70) or Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe (value at $90) at checkout. We recommend you get the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle (opens in new tab) and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe as they include tons of free DLC packs.

In a similar deal, Newegg offers Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Stanard for free when you buy the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle for $299 (opens in new tab). Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with upgraded mechanics and a new compelling narrative.

As a reminder, Microsoft's Star Wars game and movie deals are only for a limited time. Browse Xbox Sales & Specials (opens in new tab) from now through May 9. See our favorite discounts below, May the 4th be with you.

Star Wars Day deals on Xbox

(opens in new tab) Star Wars: Squadrons: $39 $5 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save 85% on Star Wars: Squadrons for Xbox Series X|S.. At this stellar price for May the 4th Day, it's a must by if you're a fan of flight simulators or a huge Star Wars fan. We played Star Wars: Squadrons on a PC and liked its satisfying flight combat, colorful environments and ship customization.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: $59 $23 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $36 on Lego Star Wars: The SkyWalker Saga for Xbox Seris X|S. The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humor you know and love.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition: $19 $6 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

One of Microsoft's best Star Wars Day game deals knocks $13 off Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition. Playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S console, this game lets Star Wars fans live out their battle fantasies. It includes the Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass with four expansion packs and an exclusive Shoot First emote. It also unlocks five in-game items for your arsenal of combat weapons and emotes.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $10 $5 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for Xbox. This game is set four thousand years before the Galactic Empire when Jedi Knights battle against the ruthless Sith. As the last hope of the Jedi order, you must master the power of the Force and save the Republic.

(opens in new tab) Pinball FX Star Wars Pinball Collection 2: $24 $16 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $8 on Pinball FX Star Wars Pinball Collection 2 for Xbox Series X|S. It includes 9 Pinball FX tables inspired by Star Wars movies and TV shows. You get Star Wars Pinball inspires tables that call back to The Force Awakens, Might of the First Order, The Last Jedi, Ahch-To Island, Solo, Calrissian Chronicles, Battle of Mimban, Rogue One, and Star Wars Rebels.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Series S w/ Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle: $35 off @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

Buy any Xbox Series S console and save $35 on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (valued at $70) or Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe (value at $90). Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the latest game release of the popular franchise. It follows Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and features upgraded mechanics and a whole new compelling narrative.