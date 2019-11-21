Microsoft Black Friday 2019 deals: Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Go and more

Microsoft has revealed its Black Friday 2019 deals and they include huge discounts on Surface devices and other Windows 10 laptops. If you're looking to score a new laptop or 2-in-1 directly from Microsoft, now is the time to buy.
There are even savings on brand new products, like the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3. Yes, Microsoft's recently-launched line of Surface products will be cheaper than ever on Black Friday. Microsoft is also discounting older hardware, so expect significant savings on last-gen products. We may even see deals on the new Surface Pro X.
While Surface products highlight the Microsoft Store's Black Friday sale, don't overlook discounts on other Windows 10 laptops from vendors like HP, Dell and Lenovo.
Most of these deals begin on the week of Black Friday, but we've rounded them up (with buy links) so you can quickly access them when they go live, starting on November 22. For more up-to-date deals, see our Black Friday 2019 hub, as well as our roundup of all the Cyber Monday deals we expect to see come December.
Microsoft Surface Black Friday 2019 deals
Surface Pro 7 (Core i5/8GB/128GB) w/ Type Cover: now $799
This could be the best PC deals on Black Friday, period. Not only is the new Surface Pro 7 heavily discounted but the deal (starting Nov. 22) even includes the super-comfortable Type Cover keyboard, a $129 value.
Surface Pro 7 (Core i5/8GB/256GB) w/ Type Cover: now $999
If you need more storage than what the previous deal offers, Microsoft is taking $330 off the 256GB model of the Surface Pro 7 on Nov 25. Again, this epic deal includes the Type Cover keyboard, an accessory we strongly recommend. View Deal
Surface Pro 7 (Core i3/4GB/128GB SSD): now $599
Originally $749, the base model Surface Pro 7 will go for just $599 on Nov. 28. The entry-level model doesn't include the Type Cover keyboard, but it's still a solid deal if you're only using the Surface Pro 7 for basic day-to-day tasks. View Deal
Surface Laptop 3 (all configs): $300 off
Yet another exceptional deal on a new product, Microsoft is selling both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch versions of the Surface Laptop 3 for $300 off this Black Friday. The discount applies to all configurations and begins on Nov. 22. View Deal
Surface Go (Intel 4415Y, 4GB, 64GB): was $399 now $299
Microsoft' least expensive Surface device will soon be cheaper than ever. The base model Surface Go will sell for just $299 after a $100 discount (starting Nov. 28). Microsoft also teased a $150 discount on the upgraded configuration. View Deal
Surface Book 2 (select models): $500 off
We don't know too many details about this deal but select Surface Book 2 models will be a whopping $500 off starting on Nov. 28. A detachable 2-in-1, the Surface Book 2 is Microsoft's most expensive and most powerful device. View Deal
Microsoft Store Black Friday 2019 deals: Windows 10 PCs
The Microsoft Store sells a wide range of Windows 10 PCs, many of which will be discounted on Black Friday. If you're not sold on Surface, here are the best Black Friday discounts from third-party laptop makers.
HP 15-dy1731ms (Core i3): was $489 now $299
We haven't tested the HP 15 ourselves, but a $299 laptop with a Core i3 CPU sounds like a great deal. Microsoft will also sell a Core i5 version for $399 and a Core i7 model for $499 if you need more power. View Deal
Dell XPS 15 (4K, Core i7): was $1,999 now $1,699
Dell's XPS 15 is the best 15-inch laptop on the market. Microsoft is selling a fairly decked-out model with a 4K display, a Core i7 CPU and GeForce 1650 graphics for $300 off. This sale is already live. View Deal
Lenovo Legion Y540 (and other gaming laptops): $400 off
Several gaming laptops, including the Legion Y540, Asus ROG Strix G and Acer Predator Triton 500 will be $400 off starting on Nov. 28. The discounts apply to the Core i7 versions of those gaming rigs. View Deal