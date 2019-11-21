Microsoft Black Friday 2019 deals: Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Go and more

Microsoft has revealed its Black Friday 2019 deals and they include huge discounts on Surface devices and other Windows 10 laptops. If you're looking to score a new laptop or 2-in-1 directly from Microsoft, now is the time to buy.

There are even savings on brand new products, like the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3. Yes, Microsoft's recently-launched line of Surface products will be cheaper than ever on Black Friday. Microsoft is also discounting older hardware, so expect significant savings on last-gen products. We may even see deals on the new Surface Pro X.

While Surface products highlight the Microsoft Store's Black Friday sale, don't overlook discounts on other Windows 10 laptops from vendors like HP, Dell and Lenovo.

Most of these deals begin on the week of Black Friday, but we've rounded them up (with buy links) so you can quickly access them when they go live, starting on November 22. For more up-to-date deals, see our Black Friday 2019 hub, as well as our roundup of all the Cyber Monday deals we expect to see come December.

Microsoft Surface Black Friday 2019 deals

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5/8GB/128GB) w/ Type Cover: now $799

This could be the best PC deals on Black Friday, period. Not only is the new Surface Pro 7 heavily discounted but the deal (starting Nov. 22) even includes the super-comfortable Type Cover keyboard, a $129 value.

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5/8GB/256GB) w/ Type Cover: now $999

Surface Pro 7 (Core i3/4GB/128GB SSD): now $599

Surface Laptop 3 (all configs): $300 off

Surface Go (Intel 4415Y, 4GB, 64GB): was $399 now $299

Surface Book 2 (select models): $500 off

Microsoft Store Black Friday 2019 deals: Windows 10 PCs

The Microsoft Store sells a wide range of Windows 10 PCs, many of which will be discounted on Black Friday. If you're not sold on Surface, here are the best Black Friday discounts from third-party laptop makers.

HP 15-dy1731ms (Core i3): was $489 now $299

We haven't tested the HP 15 ourselves, but a $299 laptop with a Core i3 CPU sounds like a great deal. Microsoft will also sell a Core i5 version for $399 and a Core i7 model for $499 if you need more power. View Deal