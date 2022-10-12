Metaverse, meet Wally World: take $50 off the HP Reverb G2 headset at Walmart

The HP Reverb G2 VR headset is an advanced tech tool for both SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality, and you'll find big discounts this week from a few online retailers in an attempt to keep up with Amazon's Prime Early Access deals.

At the moment, you can grab the HP Reverb G2 on sale for $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab). With an original MSRP of $599 from HP, that's a hefty savings of $250, which should leave some extra coin in your pocket to snag a few VR games on Steam. For more pixel-pushing deals, stop by our Amazon October Prime Day 2022 deals hub.

(opens in new tab) HP Reverb G2 VR Headset: was $599 now $349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the HP Reverb G2 VR with this Prime Early Access alternative deal from Walmart. It's a solid gaming platform to immerse yourself in the metaverse with – if you don't mind the wires. Equipped with industry leading lenses and speakers from Valve, the 2160 x 2160 LCD panels let you see more detail than ever before. The future is now, fellow humans! (HP (opens in new tab) is offering this same deal.)

Since the HP Reverb G2 remains tethered to your laptop, you won't get the same wireless VR experience as with the Meta Quest 2 goggles. Still, if you like the flavor of Steam PC games, now might be a good time to invest in this VR headset. Thanks to a four-camera array built into the headset (and 2160 pixels per eye), the Reverb G2's tracking is virtually seamless, and its ergonomics are excellent.

Not so fast! Once you pull the trigger on this VR platform, you'll need a capable PC to meet the Reverb G2's minimum requirements, including an Intel Core i5, i7, Intel Xeon E3-1240 v5 CPU or higher (or an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU or newer). The PC must also have 8GB of RAM and a supported GPU (e.g. an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card).

In short, you'll need one of the best gaming laptops or workstations (such as the HP ZBook Fury 17 G8) to run this cutting-edge hardware, and we've got you covered in that department too, since Prime Day is relatively riddled with laptop deals.

Swing by our October Prime Day 2022 gaming deals hub for even more dynamic discounts.