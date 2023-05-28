19 Best Memorial Day TV deals 2023

Take advantage of today's best Memorial Day TV deals and watch the 2023 NBA Finals unlike never before. Plus, you'll get to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on streaming apps like YouTube TV, Apple TV, FuboTV, Sling TV on a new smart TV. Retailers are celebrating the long weekend with epic Memorial Day deals on TVs and that's good news for bargain shoppers.

We're seeing fantastic discounts on Samsung's top-rated 4K and 8K QLED TVs. For example, the 2023 Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV with Quantum Dot is discounted to $4,299 at Best Buy. Typically $4,499, that's $200 in savings and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this TV. It also $100 cheaper than Samsung's current direct price .

OLED and Quantum Dot Technology combine to create the ultimate entertainment experience. You'll see movies the way directors intended it — in incredible detail and brightness. Whether you're streaming movies or playing games, Quantum Dot enhances your viewing experience with color-rich detail and contrast. This, thanks to over a billion shades of color and 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels.

Additionally, Samsung's Quantum neural processor with 4K upscaling instantly transforms any video to 4K resolution. Here's how it works. It uses AI-based algorithms to analyze content bit by bit and adds HDR OLED+, essentially tone mapping every scene. Featuring Samsung Gaming Hub , the Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV lets you play thousands of games without a console. It's your one stop-access to cloud gaming services like Xbox , Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna .

So if you want to bring the cinema to you with a big and bold 4K TV the Samsung S95C may be worth the splurge.

One standout Samsung Memorial Day deal offers the 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV for $1,599 .Typically $3,499, it's now $1,900 below retail or 54% off. Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs feature direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 8K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. Smart TV with Bixby Voice supports hands-free navigation.

And that's just a sample of this season's best TV discounts. Browse our today's 15+ best Memorial TV deals below.

Samsung

Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV (2023): $4,499 $4,299 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the 2023 Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV with Quantum Dot technology. Quantum Dot enhances your viewing experience with true blacks, color-rich detail and contrast. This, thanks to over a billion shades of color and 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels. It features Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+, Q Symphony, Gaming Hub, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro.

Samsung QN800B Neo 65" QLED 8K TV: $3,499 $1,599 @ Samsung

Save $1,900 or 54% on the 65-inch Samsung QN800B Neo 65" QLED 8K TV. Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs feature direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 8K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. You also get one stop access to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. Meanwhile, Smart TV with Bixby Voice supports hands-free operation.

Samsung QN95B Neo 55" QLED 4K TV: $2,399 $1,599 @ Samsung Save $800 on the 55-inch Samsung QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. What's more, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support for hands-free operation.

Samsung QN85B Neo 65" QLED 4K TV: $1,999 $1,199 @ Samsung

Save $800 on the 65-inch Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS and more.

Samsung Q60C 65" QLED TV (2023): $2,799 $2,399 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience.

Samsung Q90C 65" Neo QLED TV (2023): $2,799 $2,399 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung Q90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience.

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: up to $800 off @ Samsung

The Samsung Memorial Day sale knocks up to $800 off Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TVs. Prices start at $899 and range from 43" to 85". When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Artfully designed to sit flush against the wall and look like framed painting or photo, The Frame accents any décor. For $150 more, the Frame’s bezel may be customized to match your room's style and color.

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K TV: $1,049 $799 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the 75-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K TV with Dolby Vision. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10, and Dolby Digital Plus. You can control the TV using Alexa voice commands to watch your favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K QLED TV: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K QLED TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. You can control the TV hands-free using Alexa voice commands to navigate your screen and launch favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.

Sony Bravia XR A80K 55" OLED TV: $1,799 $1,298 @ Amazon

Save $400 on the 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Exluisve PS5 gaming features. Sony's Cognitive Processor XR produces natural colors and contrast in 4K resolution. Enjoy life-like images with immersive depth and fantastic brightness, whether you're watching movies, catching on your favorite TV series or gaming. Snag it now for an all-time low price. Amazon also offers the 77-inch Sony Bravia OLED for $2,798 ($401 off).

LG C2 65" OLED TV: $2,500 $1,395 @ Woot

Save $1,105 on the best-selling LG OLED C2 65-inch 4K TV with Dolby Atmos surround sound at Amazon's Woot website. It has a 64.5-inch diagonal 4K (2160p) 120Hz panel which delivers a sharp, color rich, smooth picture quality. Powered by an a9 Gen 5 CPU, LG's Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm processes and enhances over 5,000 areas on the display. This results in more vivid, detailed imagery, in brighter and darker parts of the picture. It's equipped with 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting the latest game consoles and personal computers. Powered by webOS, the LG C2 makes it easy to stream your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more.

Samsung QN90B Neo 65" QLED 4K TV (2022): $2,297 $1,597 @ Amazon

Save $700 on the Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. What's more, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support for hands-free operation.

Best Buy

Samsung QN85B Neo 55" QLED 4K TV: $1,199 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the 55-inch Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS and more.

Insignia 55" F30 Series 4K Fire LED TV: $399 $259 @Best Buy

Save $140 on the Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TV. This best-selling 4K LED TV has a solid rating of 4.6 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Great picture quality and sound as well as easy to use built in Fire TV are some of the features owners love about it. All of your favorite steaming apps are preinstalled including Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, HBO Max, Spotify, Peacock, and ESPN+.

TCL 5-Series 65" QLED 4K TV: $699 $549 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on this TCL 5-Series 65" QLED 4K TV for the big game. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision enhances brightness and contrast. The TV's AiPQ Engine employs machine-learning to intelligently improve color and clarity for an unmatched viewing experience. Plus, Roku TV makes it easy to access your favorite streaming channels, cable box, Blu-ray player, and gaming console from one place.

LG C3 65" OLED TV: $2,599 $2,396 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the 2023 LG OLED C3 65-inch 4K OLED TV with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital sound. LG's sleekest C-Series TV yet, the LG C3 OLED evo C3's 2160p panel is surrounded by a barely visible bezel. Powered by an a9 Gen 6 processor, it delivers enhanced picture and performance over the a9 Gen 5 which powers last year's LG C2 OLED TV. Straight out of the box, you get access to over 300 free channels with LG Channels. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.

Walmart

onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $238 $198 @ Walmart

This Memorial Day TV deal at Walmart takes $40 off the budget-friendly onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount compatible TV features a 50 inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.

Samsung TU690T 50" LED 4K TV: $347 $297 @ Walmart

Save $50 on the 50-inch Samsung TU690T LED 4K Smart Tizen TV. It features Samsung's Crystal processor 4K and LED Clear Motion, and HDR 10+. With the latest Smart TV apps pre-installed, expect nothing short of a cinematic experience.