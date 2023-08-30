Made by Google event coming Oct. 4 with Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 expected

Event season is upon us with the Made by Google Pixel event now officially on the calendar for Oct. 4 just a day after the Apple September event got locked in.

This falls right in line with the typical timing for the Google event and should set the stage for some intriguing face-offs between the latest from Apple and Google this fall.

When is the Made by Google October 2023 event?

This year the Made by Google event will be held in New York City on October 4, with the livestream kicking off at 10 a.m. ET, sorry Pacific time zone, this one isn't as kind to you as Apple's.

You'll be able to catch the event either on YouTube or on the Google Store website and we'll of course be covering everything live in case you can't watch along.

What will be announced at the Made by Google October 2023 event?

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are sure to be the highlights of the show for most people. After the Pixel 7a managed to claim the top spot on our best smartphones this year we are certainly intrigued to see how it steps up its game with the 8 series. We could be in for a significant shakeup rumors about changes to the display, cameras, perhaps a new sensor, and of course the brand new Tensor G3 chip. One of the biggest questions is pricing after the Pixel 7a upgrade made the Pixel 7 feel obsolete last year.

The other device expected to debut is the Pixel Watch 2. Google managed to deliver an impressive first effort with the Pixel Watch, but there's certainly room for improvement with more battery life at the top of our list.

Given that Google remains completely incapable of keeping any hardware secrets, it seems unlikely that there will be any surprises at the event, but we have just over a month left until we find out.