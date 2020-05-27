MacBook Pro drops to its cheapest price ever

We have good news if you're looking for the cheapest MacBook Pro you can get right now. If you're near a Micro Center, the retailer currently has an in-store-only deal on Apple's powerful laptop.

For a limited time, you can get the mid-2019 release MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $1,079 at Micro Center. That's $70 off its $1,149 retail price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook.

It's also $70 cheaper than Amazon's current asking price and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year.

MacBook Pro 13" with Touch Bar: was $1,149 now $1,079 @ Micro Center

This MacBook Pro with Touch Bar packs a 1.4 GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. This powerful Apple notebook offers a sharp display and solid battery life. View Deal

The 2019 MacBook Pro is now replaced by the 2020 MacBook Pro. However, it's still one of the best MacBooks you can own.

This base model MacBook Pro on sale packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

As we noted in our MacBook Pro review, we like its great battery life and bright, colorful display. Although we griped about its thick bezels, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its ridiculously fast performance.

If a stellar display is a priority to you, the MacBook Pro's 2560 x 1600-pixel Retina Display doesn't disappoint. In one test, we watched The Lion King trailer in 4K and could see individual wisps of fur on Simba's paw.

In terms of performance, even with 22 tabs open in Chrome, a movie trailer, streaming Slack and Skype, and Pixelmator running in the background, the MacBook Pro never lagged.

At 3.02 pounds and 12.0 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the 2019 MacBook Pro 13-inch is slightly lighter than its 3.1-pound successor.

Now priced at an all-time low, this Apple laptop is a nice pickup if you're looking for the cheapest MacBook Pro you can buy right now.

Quantities are limited to 1 per customer.