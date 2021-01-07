Grab a Macbook Pro with M1 for just $1,239 — the lowest ever price

We love the new Macbook Pro 13 with Apple’s new M1 chip. Packing stellar power and endurance into a small 13-inch frame, you’d struggle to make it any better — that was, until this deal came along.

Right now, you can get the M1 Macbook Pro for its lowest price ever at $1,239 at Amazon. That makes for a $60 saving off the list price, but note that it's available right now for backorder with stock available on Jan. 16.

Apple M1 Macbook Pro: was $1,299, now $1,239 @ Amazon

Apple’s first foray into the world of ARM laptops has taken the world by storm. The M1 Macbook Pro is a 13-inch rocket with stamina — 2.8x CPU performance and 5x graphics performance over the previous-gen and up to a massive 20 hours of battery life.View Deal

Watching the announcement last November, we were a little skeptical of the vague charts and lack of clarity in describing the power of the new Macbook Pro 13 with M1. But after trying it for ourselves, consider us M1 converts.

Apple’s custom-CPU-equipped Macbook Pro is a powerhouse — capable of crunching the most intensive tasks with ease, most of which won’t even cause the laptop to break a sweat, all while it remains whisper quiet.

Along with this performance comes mind-blowing longevity, thanks to the longest Macbook Pro battery life we’ve ever seen (lasting 16 hours 32 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test). Simply put, it is an amazing laptop that is worth the list price, and made even better with this deal.