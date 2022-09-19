MacBook Air M1 deal knocks $150 off Apple's previous-gen ultrabook

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is back on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon. Although it's been replaced by the MacBook Air M2, it remains one of the best laptops to buy.

Amazon currently offers the MacBook Air M1 for $849 (opens in new tab). Normally, it retails for $999, so you're saving $150. Just $50 shy of its all-time low price, this is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen in a while.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Air: $999 $849 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 the on M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we loved its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. The laptop lasted 14 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over WiFi at 150 nits of brightness. The MacBook Air M1 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us, alongside our Editor's Choice award.

During real-world usage, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

At just 2.8 pounds and 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the M1 MacBook Air is on par with its competitors. It weighs just about the same as the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air equips you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

As with all MacBook deals, this one won't last too long so we recommend you jump on it while you still can.