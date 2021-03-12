Mac mini M1 with 512GB SSD crashes to $829 — its lowest price ever

The Mac mini M1 is Apple's smallest Mac and it's performance is on par with the MacBook Pro M1. If you're looking for a powerful PC to breeze through your workflow, this deal is for you.

Currently, Amazon has the Mac mini M1 with 512GB SSD on sale for $829. Usually, this model retails for $899 so that's $70 in savings. This is the Mac mini M1's lowest price ever and one of the best Apple deals we've seen all season. B&H offers this same Mac mini m1 deal.

Mac mini M1 deal

Apple's 2020 Mac mini with M1 chip is three times faster than the previous-gen Mac mini. As for specs, the Mac mini M1 in this deal packs Apple M1 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

As we note in our Apple Mac mini M1 review, we love its outstanding performance, great value, and Wi-Fi 6 support. We also like how energy efficient it is. We gave the Mac mini M1 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the Mac mini M1 never slowed down whether it was juggling between dozens of Chrome tabs or editing 4K videos. Even when our reviewer edited a five-minute-long 4K clip with Adobe Premiere Pro while streaming three Ultra HD YouTube videos in the background, the Mac mini kept its cool. Web pages on Google Chrome and Safari loaded instantly without eating up memory.

In our lab, the Mac mini scored 1,706 points on the Geekbench 5 single-core performance tests. It beat the 2018 Mac mini, MacBook Pro M1 (1,695), and mopped the floor with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core-i7 iMac (1,249). And in multi-core tests, the M1 Mac mini outperformed the 16-inch MacBook Pro (8-core Intel Core i9 CPU).

Connectivity-wise, Apple outfitted the new Mac mini with two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet and a headphone jack. Bluetooth connectivity lets you easily add Bluetooth-enabled peripherals like a mouse, keyboard or headphones.

If you're looking for a powerful workhorse machine, the Mac mini M1 is a solid value — especially at this price.