Live
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE: Huge savings on Switch consoles, games, and accessories
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals available right now!
The best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals keep the Black Friday hype going — giving you huge savings on consoles (including the Switch OLED) and all the best games.
The key rule about Nintendo Switch deals is that you’ll never find just the console on sale. It’s all about the bundles, which can save you a ton of money while giving you everything you need to get started. That includes a whopping $100 off the console with Mario Kart 8 and three months of Switch online (opens in new tab), £40 off the Switch in the UK (opens in new tab) and more.
Follow our Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals live blog, to ensure you don't miss any of the best deals, as they pop up!
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live right now (US)
- Nintendo Switch OLED:
£309£279 at Asda (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED:
£309£299 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch Lite:
£199£195 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 + online membership: £259 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 + online membership: £259.99 at Nintendo (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 + online membership: £259 at AO (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch Lite + game + case: £249.99 at Nintendo (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED + 3 games + microSDXC:
£429£399 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED + Zelda bundle:
£379£359 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:
£49.99£34.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lego Harry Potter Collection:
£34.99£16.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch games: up to 39% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Get $10 off Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with this secret discount code
- Pokemon Scarlet or Violet:
$59$49 @ Super Shop with code SBSPKMN (opens in new tab)
- Pokemon Scarlet:
£49£36 @ Currys with code SWFNDD (opens in new tab)
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have just come out, and the opinions are clear — it's a great game that is let down a little by performance problems. Hopefully this 20% Black Friday discount (opens in new tab) helps absorb the blow and you can focus on being the very best like no one ever was.
Use the code SBSPKMN over on Super Shop at checkout to secure this discount, which makes it cheaper than anywhere else. And if you're in the UK, Currys is doing something similar where you can get £13 off with the coupon SWFNDD (opens in new tab).
Save $100 on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle!
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle:
$399$299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
We just covered a deal on Mario Kart 8, but if you need a Nintendo Switch too then this deal is for you as you can get $100 off the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle (opens in new tab)!
In the box you get the Nintendo Switch console with the ever-popular neon Joy Cons, the Switch docking station, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.
If you've been holding off on purchasing a Switch and aren't looking to pick up the Switch OLED then this is a fantastic bundle to get started.
