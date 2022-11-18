Listen up! The best wireless earbuds are just $178 in this amazing Black Friday deal

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are our pick for the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and luckily for you, Amazon has them back at an all-time low of $178 (opens in new tab) in this Black Friday deal.

That's an outstanding $101 off the original price and $70 less than what we've seen them listed for typically on Amazon. It doesn't get much better than that, but if you are looking for AirPods Pro, over-ear headphones, or a cheaper option then you can take a look at our Black Friday headphone deals for all the best sales available right now.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Earbuds: $280 $178 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $101 off, the Editor's Choice-winning Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are priced to move. In our full Sony WF-1000XM4 (opens in new tab) review, we rated them 5 out of 5 stars for their best-in-class music and superior call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit; powerful active noise-cancellation; and tons of useful extras to bop your head along to.

Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds are among the best you'll find on the market today, hands-down. Featuring Sony's Integrated Processor V1, IPX4 water resistance, and a rated battery life of up to 8 hours (24 hours with the charging case), these truly wireless buds are every multimedia maven's dream come true.

Following the current trend, these bodacious buds are rounder than their predecessors. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we awarded them a perfect (5 out of 5 stars) score for excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, not to mention powerful active noise-cancellation.

The WF-1000XM4 are the true wireless earbuds version of Sony's over-ear WH-1000XM4. Like their sibling, they have on-ear controls and 360 Reality Audio technology for spatial 3D audio. They're also compatible with both Google’s Fast Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair for near-instant connection with Android or Windows 10 devices.

Sony loaded the WF-1000XM4 with many of the same features found on its WH-1000XM4 headphones. Speak-to-Chat uses the bone conduction sensor and Sony’s Precise Voice Pickup technology, a combination of four microphones and sensors, and advanced audio signal processing to figure out exactly when you’re speaking. This allows for crystal-clear calls, no matter how noisy your environment.

Like all of Sony's wearables, the WF-1000XM4 work with the dedicated Sony Headphones Connect App (opens in new tab) for Android and iOS. From there you can manage Bluetooth connections, toggle noise cancelling, and select your favorite voice assistant.

Long-story-long: the Sony WF-1000XM4 are solid AirPods Pro alternatives and the best wireless noise-cancelling earbuds to buy. Keep checking our Black Friday deals hub and our Black Friday laptop deals live blog for the best prices on laptops, headphones, tablets, TVs, and more through the rest of the month.