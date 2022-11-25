Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon gets over $2,000 price cut in crazy Black Friday deal — use this promo code

With Black Friday 2022 officially kicking off, we're seeing incredible price cuts flooding in, but even we are shocked to see this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 drop by over $2,000 (opens in new tab)! Talk about savings.



Right now, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 with 12th Gen Intel is just $1,347 at Lenovo, and all you have to do is use this special promo code: BFTHINKPADDEAL1. Considering this ThinkPad is originally priced at $3,369, this is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon tops our list of best business laptops for good reason, and if you're after more Lenovo Black Friday deals, look no further.

With a $2,021 price drop, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 in this crazy deal is worth checking out. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400 nit display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, it's the ultimate laptop for business professionals.



Although we didn't test this latest release, in our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we praise its slim, lightweight, durable design, class-leading keyboard, and powerful 11th gen Intel performance. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award co-sign. We expect the X1 Carbon Gen 10 to be on par if not better, given its upgraded 12th Gen Intel CPU.



And that's just one of the many bargains among Lenovo's Black Friday deals. You can expect up to 78% off Lenovo's best laptops, from powerful ThinkPads to affordable IdeaPads.



Black Friday 2022 has arrived, and we're expecting to see even more incredible price cuts on the best devices. For more of the best Black Friday laptop deals, we've got you covered.