How is this Lenovo gaming laptop so cheap? RTX 3050 power for just $650

Right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i for $649 with a free copy of Dying Light 2. At $250 off, this is one of the best gaming laptop deals out there today.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i is already one of the best cheap gaming laptops for the money, so to see a discount like this just makes it an essential purchase for anybody's first portable gaming system on a budget.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $899 now $649 @ Newegg with free copy of Dying Light 2

This Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i deal knocks $250 off its normal price. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p display and 3.1-GHz Core i5-11300H 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. For your storage needs, it houses a 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i review, it impressed us with its strong performance and graphics. We also liked decent battery life and gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out 5 stars.

During real-world testing, the laptop's Intel Core i7-10750H CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five YouTube videos without a hitch. In our lab's Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i scored 20,911. This beats the budget gaming laptop average (16,756) and the Dell G5 15 (16,722).

For a modestly priced gaming laptop, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i provides decent battery life. It went the distance of 5 hours and 40 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. That's longer than the 5:17 budget gaming laptop average, the HP Gaming Pavilion 15 (5:26) and Acer Nitro 5 (4:22).

With a weight of 4.8 pounds and a 14.1 x 9.8 x 1-inch frame, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i is more portable than its 15-inch laptop competitors. It's lighter The HP Gaming Pavilion 15-dk0046nr (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.1 x 0.9 inches), Dell G5 15 SE (2019) (5.6 pounds, 14.3 x 10.8 x 1 inches), and Acer Nitro 5 (4.9 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 1 inches).

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop with strong performance and decent battery, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a solid buy. Lenovo gaming laptop deals generally sell out fast, so we recommend you jump on it while you still can.