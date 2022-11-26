Lenovo Legion 5i with RTX 3070 Ti is now $650 off in wild Black Friday deal — apply these promo codes

Black Friday 2022 is still kicking up a storm of deals, and we're now seeing this Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 get a surprising $650 price cut (opens in new tab). An RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop for under $2,000? Now that's a deal.



Right now, the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 with 12th Gen Intel i7 and RTX 3070 Ti is down to $1,749 as part of Lenovo's "Doorbuster" deals. That's down from a pricey $2,399, and all you have to do is use promo code GAMECYBER6. What's more, you can even save an extra $25 if you apply LEGION515BONUS if available, meaning the price is down to $1,725! It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around, along with these Lenovo Black Friday deals.



Oh, and as icing on the cake, it comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for free.

Now $650 off, grab this Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 and get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for free when using promo code GAMECYBER6. This powerful rig packs a 12th Gen Intel i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a whopping 2TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 SSD. Apply LEGION515BONUS for an extra $25 off!

Now with a $650 price drop, the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 is a gaming laptop deal worth its mettle. This powerful rig packs a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz IPS display with 300-nit brightness, a 12th Gen Intel i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a whopping 2TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 SSD.



While we haven't tested this model, in our Lenovo Legion 5 hands-on review, we praised its stylish design, encouraging specs, and decent battery life. This model, however, boasts more heat under the hood, and that 165Hz display offers buttery smooth gameplay on the latest and greatest PC games. And you bet that RTX 3070 Ti will shine in the graphics department.



Along with its four-zone RGB backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, this is a gaming laptop worth the discounted price tag. Did I mention it comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for free? I did, but it's something worth hammering in.



