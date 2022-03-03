Lenovo Legion 5 with RTX 3060 GPU crashes to lowest ever price: Daily Deals

By published

Another big day for gaming laptop deals

Daily Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Right now, the Lenovo Legion 5 with AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU is down to its lowest ever price — thanks to a sneaky discount code on eBay.

Plus, the Motorola Moto G200 5G performance flagship with Snapdragon 888 and a 108MP camera is now available for less than £350. If you've just been paid, today's a good day to treat yourself!

Oh, and today is the last chance to get 15% off Gran Turismo 7 at Currys.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3060): was £1,099 for £854 @ Currys via eBay with code BAG5OFF

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3060): was £1,099 for £854 @ Currys via eBay with code BAG5OFF
The Lenovo Legion 5 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine has a 15.6-inch 1080p display and vAMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU and a 512GB SSD. 

View Deal
Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): was £69 now £59.49 @ Currys with code RACE

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): was £69 now £59.49 @ Currys with code RACE
Gran Turismo 7 is easily the best entry into the Gran Turismo series and one of the best racing sims I've ever played. You owe it to yourself to add this game to your library.

View Deal
Gran Turismo 7 (PS4): was £59 now £50.99 @ Currys with code RACE

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4): was £59 now £50.99 @ Currys with code RACE
This discount code also works on the PS4 version too! Bear in mind that there is no free upgrade to PS5, so there is no money saving trickery here like Horizon Forbidden West. If you're a PS4 gamer looking for the best racer out there, Gran Turismo 7 is the obvious choice.

View Deal
Motorola Moto G200 5G: was £399 now £349 @ Motorola

Motorola Moto G200 5G: was £399 now £349 @ Motorola
This is one of the cheapest performance flagship phone deals out there right now! The Moto G200 has it all: 108MP main camera, Snapdragon 888 chipset, a massive 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and more. All for less than £350!

View Deal
HP Victus 16 RTX 3060 Laptop (AMD): was £999 now £849 @ Box.co.uk

HP Victus 16 RTX 3060 Laptop (AMD): was £999 now £849 @ Box.co.uk
Now £150 off, the HP Victus 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. For just under £850, you get AMD Ryzen 5 5600H power and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This machine packs a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys
The latest and greatest 14-inch MacBook Pro is now £244 off at Currys. This powerhouse starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 1TB of storage. 

View Deal
New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Scan

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Scan
Apple's new AirPods Pro are now £60 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Everything
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Brand
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 4,469 deals
Filters
Arrow
PlayStation Gran Turismo 7
Our Review
1
Gran Turismo 7 25th...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Our Review
2
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming...
Walmart
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
3
Razer - Blade 14- 14" Gaming...
Best Buy
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
Our Review
4
Legion 5 Pro Gen 6 AMD (16”)...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Alienware m15 R4
Our Review
5
Alienware M15 R4 Gaming...
Dell
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
6
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro
Our Review
7
Apple AirPods Pro with...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
8
Razer Blade 14...
Microsoft US
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro
Our Review
9
Apple AirPods Pro
Target
View Deal
Low Stock
Dell G3 15 (3579)
(Intel Core i7)
Our Review
10
CAL53 LA-F611P Dell G3 15...
Walmart
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 