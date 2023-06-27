Lenovo Black Friday in July sale 2023 sneak peek: IdeaPad Flex 5i for $559 and more

June is coming to a close and Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale sneak peek starts now. From now through July 2, save up to 76% on select doorbusters. Plus, take up to an extra 25% off select Yoga 2-in-1,Slim and IdeaPad laptops via coupon, " BFJULYWK1" at checkout. Bargain shoppers will want to take advantage of today's sitewide savings on Lenovo laptops, tablets, monitors, and PC accessories.

As part of the sale, you can get the 2023 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i for $559 via coupon, "FLEX14SP" at checkout. That's $290 off its former price of $849 and the lowest price we could find for this particular machine. If you don't want to spend more than $600 for a laptop, this is one of the best deals you can get.

This flexible machine morphs from laptop to tablet, stand or viewing mode as needed. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 300 nits touchscreen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Write, jot down notes and sketch with the included Lenovo Digital Pen.

In our Lenovo Flex 5i (2021) review , we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for performance, audio quality and battery life. We also praised the laptop's responsive keyboard and great value for the price. IdeaPad Flex 5i reviews average 4.2 out of 5-stars at Lenovo.com. Satisfied customers note the laptop's bright, clear screen, smooth performance and superior craftsmanship.

At just $559, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a wise choice if you're looking for an affordable convertible laptop. This deal ends July 2, stock permitting.

That's just one of the best laptop deals from the Lenovo Black Friday in July sale sneak peek. See more of our favorite discounts below.

Lenovo Black Friday in July sneak peek

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: $849 $559 @ Lenovo

Save $290 on the covertible Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i via coupon, "FLEX14SP" at checkout. This flexible machine morphs from laptop to tablet, stand or viewing mode as needed. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 300 nits touchscreen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Jot down notes and sketch with the included Lenovo Digital Pen.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" 2-in-1: $1,139 $855 @ Lenovo

Save $200 on the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop via coupon, "YOGA7SP". Versatile, powerful, durable and secure, the Yoga 7i is more than capable for work, school and everything in between. This machine packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 400-nit touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 RTX 4050: $1,349 $1,119 @ Lenovo

Save $230 on the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i. Given the specs, this in an exceptional value for the price. This machine packs a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 144Hz touch display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of RAM. For storage, it's outtfitted with a speedy 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 RTX 4050: $1,429 $1,139 @ Lenovo

Save $290 on the latest Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 gaming laptop. This gaming rig packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz matte 300-nit display, AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated RAM. All of your important docs and game files are housed on the laptop's speedy 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4: $1,096 $773 @ Lenovo

Save 58% on the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 via coupon "THINKSPECIALSAVE" at checkout. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit anti-glare display, 2.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. Rounding out its specs is a speedy 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD for fast startups and file storage. Other notable features are a 1080P RGB camera with dual mic, ThinkShutter, and fingerprint reader for simple, secure logins. Quantities are limited so act fast!