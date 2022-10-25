Lenovo Black Friday deals are live — get the IdeaPad 3 AMD Ryzen laptop for just $489!

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 AMD Ryzen laptop is now on sale for a guaranteed Black Friday price. So if you're looking for an affordable PC that doesn't skimp on performance, you don't have to wait.

Currently, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU is down to just $489 (opens in new tab) at Lenovo. That's $290 off its usual price of $779 — its biggest discount yet. If you want to beat the holiday rush, this is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can shop now. Lenovo's Black Friday price guarantee (opens in new tab) means the price will not go any lower between now and Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Ryzen 5: $779 $489 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Lenovo knocks $290 off its IdeaPad 3 laptop in this early Black Friday laptop deal. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080) display with 300 nits of brightness which delivers sharp, colorful imagery. Powering the notebook is a 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and Integrated AMD Radeon graphics. You'll enjoy fast file transfers and ample storage courtesy of the laptop's speedy 512GB SSD. Now just under $500, the Lenovo IdeaPad is a tremendous value for the price.

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 is the ideal laptop for students and anyone else looking for a solid everyday laptop. The laptop in this deal is outfitted with a 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080) display with a brightness of 300 nits for sharp, colorful imagery indoors even when the lights are dim.

Powered by a 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM and Integrated AMD Radeon graphics, the IdeaPad 3 the IdeaPad 3 is suitable for day-to-day tasks. You should have no issues juggling multiple tasks like creating docs, browsing the web and streaming content. Enjoy fast file transfers and ample storage with 512GB of solid state drive storage at your disposal.

We didn't test it, however, Lenovo IdeaPad 3 reviews average 4.6 out of 5 stars on Lenovo's website. Happy owners rave over its excellent performance while others note its fast startup and portability. Overall, we find that Lenovo laptops generally offer great performance, a comfortable keyboard and solid build quality.

Lenovo engineers added a decent amount of ports and slots to the IdeaPad 3. It has a USB-C port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, an HDMI port and a headphone /mic combo jack. There's also a built-in SD card reader for convenient storage expansion and file transfers.

With a weight of 3.8 pounds and 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.8-inches, the IdeaPad is pretty portable for a 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches) and Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 (14.7 x 8.8 x 0.9 inches, 5.3 pounds).

Now just under $500, the Lenovo IdeaPad is a tremendous value for the price.

Black Friday 2022 is approaching and we're tracking the best early holiday deals leading up to Nov. 25. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2022 deals hub for this year's best discounts.