Kindle Paperwhite Kids hits new price low of $89 in early Prime Day Kindle deal

By Hilda Scott
published

Pick up the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-reader for just $89

Prime Day 2023 isn't until July 11, however, Prime members can shop today. Today's early Prime Day deals knock up to 69% off Amazon's Alexa-enabled Devices. 

One standout deal offers the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for just $89 with Prime. It normally costs $159, so that's $70 in savings and the Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-reader's lowest price ever. Amazon includes a free 1-year subscription with this deal so kids can access thousands of popular age-appropriate e-books.

This is one of the best early Prime Day deals you can get. 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-Reader: $159 $89 @ Amazon w/ Prime
Save $70 on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-Reader. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids features a large black and white 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and 8GB of storage. This e-reader includes 1 free year of Amazon Kids+ to let your little ones explore thousands of popular age-appropriate books. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-Reader is IPX8-waterproof and backed by Amazon's 2-year worry-free warranty.

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of the best e-readers for children. It features a large black and white 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and 8GB of storage. For parents' peace of mind, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-Reader is IPX8-waterproof and backed by Amazon's worry-free 2-year warranty.

Amazon rates the Kindle Paperwhite Kids battery life as up to 10 weeks on a full charge. This e-reader includes one year of Amazon Kids+ with your purchase. This digital library lets your little ones explore thousands of popular age-appropriate books, games, videos and apps. 

If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime now to grab this early Prime Day deal. Your first 30-days of Prime are free and $14.99 per month or $139 annually thereafter. Prime Student offers a 6-month free trial, then $7.49 a month thereafter. There's no risk, you may cancel or pause your Prime membership at any time. 

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is on July 11-12. Visit our Amazon Prime Day hub for the best deals on mobile tech, gaming and more. 

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  