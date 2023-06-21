Kindle Paperwhite Kids hits new price low of $89 in early Prime Day Kindle deal

Prime Day 2023 isn't until July 11, however, Prime members can shop today. Today's early Prime Day deals knock up to 69% off Amazon's Alexa-enabled Devices.

One standout deal offers the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for just $89 with Prime. It normally costs $159, so that's $70 in savings and the Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-reader's lowest price ever. Amazon includes a free 1-year subscription with this deal so kids can access thousands of popular age-appropriate e-books.

This is one of the best early Prime Day deals you can get.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-Reader: $159 $89 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Save $70 on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-Reader. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids features a large black and white 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and 8GB of storage. This e-reader includes 1 free year of Amazon Kids+ to let your little ones explore thousands of popular age-appropriate books. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-Reader is IPX8-waterproof and backed by Amazon's 2-year worry-free warranty.

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of the best e-readers for children. It features a large black and white 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and 8GB of storage. For parents' peace of mind, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-Reader is IPX8-waterproof and backed by Amazon's worry-free 2-year warranty.

Amazon rates the Kindle Paperwhite Kids battery life as up to 10 weeks on a full charge. This e-reader includes one year of Amazon Kids+ with your purchase. This digital library lets your little ones explore thousands of popular age-appropriate books, games, videos and apps.

If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime now to grab this early Prime Day deal. Your first 30-days of Prime are free and $14.99 per month or $139 annually thereafter. Prime Student offers a 6-month free trial, then $7.49 a month thereafter. There's no risk, you may cancel or pause your Prime membership at any time.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is on July 11-12. Visit our Amazon Prime Day hub for the best deals on mobile tech, gaming and more.