Killer Black Friday offer: Dell G15 Ryzen Edition with RTX 3050 GPU now $699

The best Black Friday gaming laptops deals are coming in hot, and Dell is kicking off with a killer offer on its new Dell G15 Ryzen Edition with RTX 30 Series power.



This brilliant Black Friday deal shaves $319 off Dell's 15.6-inch gaming laptop, bringing the price down from $1,019 to just $699. This could easily make it onto our list of best laptops under $1,000, so if you're after an RTX 30 Series gaming laptop, look no further.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Black Friday deal

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop: was $1,018 now $699.99 @ Dell Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop: was $1,018 now $699.99 @ Dell

Now $319 off, this Dell G15 Ryzen Edition RTX 30 series laptop takes gaming to a whole new level. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 256GB SSD onboard.

Looking for more reasons to nab this deal? The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p anti-glare LED display with a stylish narrow border design and buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate — perfect for the latest Triple A games.

Audio is handled by powerful stereo speakers with Nahimic 3D audio for crisp clarity and impressive surround quality. You can also expect impressive thermal performance to keep those components running at their best.

All of this is crammed into a sleek chassis that is robust for any on-the-go lifestyle and comes in two shades: Phantom Grey or Specter Green. This is a fantastic gaming laptop option, which is only made better with this discount.