iPhone SE drops to $99 — don't miss this special Walmart Black Friday pre-paid deal

Looking to grab one of Apple's iPhone for Black Friday 2022 but don't want to make a dent in your wallet? This iPhone SE (2020) is down to just $99 thanks to this Walmart Black Friday offer!



I've talked about how the iPhone SE (2020) is still one of the best iPhones, while the iPhone SE (2022) is now out in the wild, you're still getting the same 4.7-inch Retina LCD screen and pocketable form factor. Plus, it offers all the same iOS tricks you're getting on the latest iPhones. Plus, an iPhone under $100? That's worth checking out.



This prepaid smartphone deal is locked to Straight Talk, and you can get the iPhone SE with no contract or mystery fees when you pair it with a talk, text, and plan from Straight Talk, starting at $35.

iPhone SE (2020): $149 $99 @ Walmart

Now just $99, the iPhone SE (2020) is more than worth the price. This pre-paid phone with Straight Talk gets you a pocketable iPhone boasting a 4.7 inches Retina LCD (1334 x 750), A13 Bionic chip, a 12MP rear camera and 7MP front camera, and a battery life that's rated at over 9 hours.

At just $99, the iPhone SE (2020) in this deal is a fantastic offer. This iPhone still has the power under the hood to go against the latest flagships on the market thanks to its A13 Bionic, and its compact form factor 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29-inch form factor is great for fans of small phones.



After using the iPhone SE (2020) since its launch, I praised its features and ability to do what the latest flagship iPhones could do. While it sports an aging design with noticeably thick display bezels, and only has a single 12MP rear camera, these are just fine for those who use their smartphone for basic tasks such as messaging, calling, scrolling through social media, and even some gaming.



Oh, and about that battery. The iPhone SE (2020) outshines nearly all of the iPhone 12’s lineup. Except for the iPhone 12 Pro Max (10 hours and 53 minutes), our tests showed the iPhone SE floor all the other iPhone models by around an hour, with 9 hours and 18 minutes.



If you're looking to get into the Apple ecosystem but don't want to get the latest and great iPhone, this is the perfect entry point. As stated, the iPhone SE (2020) in this deal is locked to Straight Talk and can only be used with Straight Talk service. All you have to do is pair it with a talk, text, and plan from Straight Talk, starting at $35.



