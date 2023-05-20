iPad Pro 2024 rumors: release date, pricing, specs, and more

I just recently reviewed the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Gen 6 , and it is a killer all around tablet that straight up slays the competition — but what can the iPad Pro 2024 do better? What do we even know about the iPad Pro 2024? It might feel pretty far away, but it’ll get here sooner than you think.

There aren’t many rumors surrounding the iPad Pro 2024 so far, and with nothing official yet, it’s hard to say which to believe. Last year saw some more power with less battery life, so what could Apple have in store for the next iPad Pro update? (Give us back that battery life, please.)

Here’s everything we know so far about iPad Pro 2024, from the rumored release date and price to the specs and features.

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Gen 6 launched just recently in October 2022, and with the previous release schedule of the past generations of the iPad Pros, it’s likely that the next iPad Pro will launch in 2024, hence why we call it the iPad Pro 2024.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that a new iPad Pro in 2023 is unlikely, so that leaves us with the potential of Spring 2024. That gives Apple 1.5 years between the 6th and 7th Gen iPad Pro — roughly the same amount of time between the 5th and 6th Gen releases.

iPad Pro 2024 pricing

Now that is where I’m going to get upset. The iPad Pro is already expensive as hell — we reviewed the $2,477 model, which came with all the accessories, but it wasn’t even fully specced out (that would be $2,877).

Unfortunately, there’s a supply chain report floating around that suggests a $700 price bump for the iPad Pro series. For those keeping track, that would jump the iPad Pro 11 from $800 to $1500 and the iPad Pro 12.9 from $1,100 to $1,800. No thank you. You might as well buy a MacBook.

iPad Pro 2024 specs

Back in January, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg indicated in his Power On newsletter that we’d get an updated design for the iPad Pro 2024. Previously, Gurman claimed that the 2022 model would feature wireless charging via MagSafe, and since that did not happen, it’s entirely possible we could get that in the iPad Pro 2024.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the more exciting rumors, which may explain the price bump rumor, is that the iPad Pro 2024 will get an OLED display, at least according to leaker Ross Young . Gurman also confirmed that might happen in the aforementioned newsletter. Apparently, the OLED display would transition to both iPad Pro models.

Young also spoke to MacRumors and claimed that the iPad Pro models would increase in size, to 11.1 and 13-inch display sizes. That just makes them ever-so-slightly bigger. Honestly, I don’t mind that, especially if it gives me more touchpad space in the Magic Keyboard.

iPad Pro 2024 features

A lot of the news around iPad Pro 2024 is up in the air, especially when it comes to iPadOS 17, which might be what will launch with the new iPad Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

iPadOS 17 will likely introduce third-party app stores in accordance with a new European Union mandate (via Bloomberg ). However, the rules won’t be enforced until 2024, so technically Apple has some time.

“Software engineering and service employees are engaged in a major push to open up key elements of Apple’s platforms, according to people familiar with the efforts,” Bloomberg journalist and Apple insider Mark Gurman said.

To top off the EU’s Digital Markets Act is likely going to be a wave of third-party browsers like Chrome and Firefox, which should now be able to use their own engines as opposed to the Apple WebKit variant.

There have also been rumors that, according to Analyst941 on Twitter (who previously leaked info about iOS 17 and watchOS 10), suggest there is a “special version of iPadOS 17, being developed specifically for larger iPad Pro/Ultra/Studio model(s).”

Outlook

The iPad Pro 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting piece of tech, if the rumors about the OLED display are true. While we are seeing signs of life from Android with the OnePlus Pad and soon the Pixel Tablet, Apple retains such a dominant lead in the tablet space — no one dares charge what Apple is charging and the fact that the company may charge more this time around makes me want to throw up. For more news and rumors about the iPad Pro 2024, stay tuned to this page right here.