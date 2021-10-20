iPad Pro 12.9 deal takes $100 off Apple's excellent M1 tablet

The 2021 Apple M1-charged iPad Pro 12.9-inch delivers twice the CPU power over its predecessor. If you want a capable tablet and can't afford to wait till Black Friday, here's a deal for you.

Amazon continues to offer the 12.9-inch model iPad Pro for $999. That's $100 off the tablet's normal price of $1,099 and its lowest price to date. This is one of the best Apple deals we've seen outside of Black Friday.

If it sells out, Walmart has it for the same price.

iPad Pro deal

Image Apple iPad Pro 12.9: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

At $100 off, the M1 iPad Pro 12.9 is on sale for an all-time low price. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Walmart has it for the same price. View Deal

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is one of the best tablets around. It features a 12-inch Retina XDR Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In our iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, we loved its bright and vivid XDR display and slim, durable chassis. We were also floored by its ridiculously fast M1 processor. We gave the iPad Pro 12.9-inch a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

The 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet retains the aluminum build and thin-bezel design of its predecessor. With a weight of ‎1.5 pounds and ‎11 x 8.5 x 0.25 inches, the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is super portable. It's on par with the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1.4 pounds, 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches), Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (0.2 inches, 1.3 pounds) and Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (0.3 inches, 1.8 pounds).

In a nutshell, the iPad Pro 12.9 has everything you could ever want in a tablet. Portability, speed, an immersive display and up to 10 hours of battery life. And with Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio support, the iPad Pro is versatile and powerful enough to replace your laptop.

Like most iPad deals, this one is only as good as stock permits, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.